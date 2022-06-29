MCHENRY — Garrett County Post 71/208/214 and Fort Cumberland Post 13 split a doubleheader at Garrett College on Tuesday night.
In the first game, Will Moon pitched into the seventh inning, and Garrett County held off Fort Cumberland, 3-1.
After Moon went 6 1/3 solid innings of work, allowing one run on four hits with four Ks, Ethan Sebold came on in relief with a runner at first and one out and a 3-1 lead.
Sebold struck out the first batter he faced to get the second out, and shortstop Zach Hallenbeck made a sliding backhand pick on a Bryce Snyder grounder and made the throw to first in time to record the final out.
Garrett County out-hit Fort Cumberland, 6-4, and made no errors. Post 13 made two.
Chance Ritchey had a three-hit game for Garrett with a double and two singles; Kellen Hinebaugh notched a sacrifice fly in the sixth; and Brayden Upole walked with the bases loaded for an RBI.
Landon McAlpine hit a sacrifice fly for Fort Cumberland’s lone score of the first game. Snyder took the loss in a complete-game effort. The right-hander allowed one earned run on six hits in six innings pitched, striking out three and walking two.
Fort Cumberland got revenge in the second game, riding a complete game from Cayden Bratton to a 4-2 win to even up the doubleheader. Bratton pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no free passes.
The right-hander worked out of a jam in the sixth to preserve the Fort Cumberland lead. After three consecutive base hits scored a run for Garrett County that cut the lead to 4-2, Bratton retired Hallenbeck, Ritchey and Moon on consecutive flyouts to get out of dodge.
At the plate, Bratton doubled and had an RBI single in the fourth, and Snyder and Bradyn Speir both drove runs in during the third inning on singles.
Easton Rhoten had two singles and an RBI in the sixth for Garrett, which out-hit Fort Cumberland, 6-4, but made three more errors, and Ritchey had an RBI double in the first inning. Sebold went the distance in the loss, as he surrendered one earned run on five hits with six Ks and no walks in seven innings of work.
Fort Cumberland (3-3 overall, 3-2 Mountain district) is playing in a tournament at Potomac State this weekend.
Garrett County (10-5, 2-3 Mountain district) hosted Moorefield on Wednesday night and is at Elkins on Friday at 6 p.m.
