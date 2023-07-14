POTOMAC PARK — When Fort Cumberland needed one out with a trip to the state tournament on the line, there was little doubt who was coming in.
Bryce Madden hit his pitch limit after 6 2/3 dominant innings, and Post 13 turned to decorated three-sport star Leuma Pua’auli with the bases loaded and the go-ahead run at first base.
Pua’auli didn’t pitch his first high school inning until the spring of his senior year, but he’s had the hot hand this summer and got the call in Cumberland’s biggest moment of the season.
The move paid off, as the right-hander fanned the Garrett County lead-off man to give Fort Cumberland a 5-3 victory and the Mountain District championship at Memorial Field on Thursday night.
“It was a heck of a series and a lot of fun,” Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. “Here we are going back down to Frederick. I can’t hardly wait.”
With a 5-3 district record, Fort Cumberland advances to the state tournament at McCurdy Field in Frederick next weekend. Post 13 was state runner-up last year, losing to host Francis Scott Key Post 11 in the title game.
Post 71/214 finishes district play with a 3-5 mark and falls to 11-9 overall.
“All but one game (against Cumberland) were one-run games or tightly contested games,” Garrett County head coach Phil Carr said. “If you didn’t come watch Garrett and Cumberland play a legion game, you missed some good players and some good baseball.”
Garrett County was trying to force a one-game playoff with a win Thursday and looked to be on its way leading 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth.
However, Aeden Custer sparked a Cumberland rally with a one-out single. The hit broke a streak of nine straight batters retired by Garrett County ace Tanner Haskiell.
Pua’auli followed with a single — he was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs on the day — and Bryce Madden was plunked with a pitch to load the bases.
Landon McAlpine leveled the score with a sacrifice fly, and Alex Kennell launched a deep fly ball to dead center field that made its way over Garrett center-fielder Easton Rhoten for a go-ahead, two-out, two-RBI double.
Cumberland tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on a Pua’auli RBI single to make it 5-2 Post 13, which came in handy.
Garrett County loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, and Liam Stewart lowered the Post 71/214 deficit to two runs with an RBI single.
Stewart’s single also pushed Madden to his pitch limit, but Pua’auli came in and fanned Rhoten — who was 2 for 4 with an RBI double — for the save to punch Cumberland’s ticket to states.
Madden was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in 6 2/3. The right-hander had a string of three straight three-up, three-down innings at one point.
“I was hoping Bryce could finish that out because he traveled back from South Carolina to be here, and he put on a pretty good show,” coach McAlpine said.
Kennell finished 2 for 3 with a double and three runs batted in. Haskiell went 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Haskiell went the distance for Garrett, allowing five runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and two walks in six frames of work. The right-hander had success in the middle innings dropping down his arm angle and throwing sliders that sliced away from Cumberland’s bats.
“Tanner just missed some spots in that one inning, but he had his share of strikeouts as well,” Carr said.
Fort Cumberland struck first with an RBI single by Kennell in the opening inning, but Garrett County plated two runs in the third to take the lead thanks to a double by Rhoten and a sacrifice fly by Myles Uphold.
Garrett County missed a prime scoring opportunity in the second inning after it put two runners on with nobody out, but it popped up a bunt, which McAlpine caught from first base and threw to second for a double play.
Those missed chances eventually caught up to Garrett County.
“It was a dogfight the whole way,” Carr said. “I just thought we missed some opportunities early in the game.”
Fort Cumberland is back in action at Berkeley on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Post 13 expects to have the services of Area Player of the Year Griffin Madden for their state championship run, who was unavailable much of the summer while at James Madison.
