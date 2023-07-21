FREDERICK — When former Fort Cumberland Post 13 head coach Scott Stevenson reached out to Brian McAlpine to coach this year’s team, McAlpine said yes for one reason.
“When I got this group of guys together, I told them, the only reason that I took this was to go down there and win a state title,” he said.
Post 13, which finished second in the state to Francis Scott Key Post 11 a year ago, will have an opportunity to play for a Maryland American Legion championship at McCurdy Field again this year.
The Mountain District winners (7-8) open the double-elimination tournament against Boonsboro Post 10 (19-4) today at 10 a.m.
Despite Fort Cumberland’s win-loss record, which is the worst in the field, Post 13 has played better of late.
After a humbling 16-4 defeat to district rival Garrett County, Fort Cumberland played a pair of complete games against Post 71/214, winning 7-1 and 5-3 to finish 5-3 in league play and punch its ticket to states.
Post 13 lost its final tune-up to Berkeley Post 14 on Saturday but played to a right 5-4 final-inning defeat against a team, one of the best in West Virginia, with an 18-5 record.
The last two Mountain District champions advanced to the state title game.
Garrett County Post 71/214 was runner-up to eventual World Series participant St. Mary’s, coached by Northern graduate Steve Zumpano, two years ago.
Fort Cumberland lost to Frederick, 4-2, at the same stage last year.
Post 13 was seeking its first state title since 1976. The last team from Western Maryland to take the tournament was Frostburg Post 24 in 1991.
Fort Cumberland has won states five times overall and was the 1934 World Series winner, one of three in the state’s history (Mayo Post 226, 1990; Baltimore Post 81, 1930).
Boonsboro received a bid to the state tournament by winning the Western Maryland District, the state’s strongest district, with a 15-3 league record to edge 10-time state champion Funkstown Post 211 (14-3) and defending champ Frederick (13-3).
While Frederick finished third in district play, it qualifies automatically as the tournament’s host.
Boonsboro’s top arm is right-hander Blake Kellerman, a Boonsboro graduate who plays at West Virginia State. Kellerman is 4-0 with a 2.33 earned run average in 27 innings this summer.
Post 10 has five other pitchers that have logged at least 10 innings.
Will Gisriel (St. James) leads the team with a .522 average, four homers and 33 runs batted in.
Fort Cumberland is likely to start Bryce Madden (Allegany) or Landon McAlpine (Mountain Ridge) Friday with Parker Ferraro (Mountain Ridge), Leuma Pua’auli (Mountain Ridge), Aeden Custer (Mountain Ridge) and Alex Kennell (Allegany) available in relief.
Area Player of the Year Griffin Madden (Allegany), a James Madison signee, could also be available.
Following the Fort Cumberland and Boonsboro game in the morning, St. Mary’s Post 255 (15-10-1) takes on Caroline Post 29.
Wicomico Post 64 (12-1) faces Dundalk Post 37 (10-9-2) at 4 p.m., and Severn Post 276 (24-7) and FSK Post 11 (13-3-1) play in the nightcap at 7 p.m.
If Fort Cumberland wins, it’ll play Saturday at 4 p.m., and it’ll play at 10 a.m. if it loses.
Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
