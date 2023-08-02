MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After winning its first Maryland American Legion state championship in 47 years, Fort Cumberland is aiming to end an even longer drought.
Fort Cumberland (12-9) has not won a regional tournament since capturing the World Series in 1934, and that was the last year it won a regional game. Post 13 went winless in regional trips in 1935, 1962 and 1976.
Fort Cumberland opens the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional with three-time reigning Ohio state champion Yeager-Benson Post 199 (21-7) at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown, West Virginia, today at 10 a.m.
“The kids are extremely excited,” Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. “I told them last night, ‘We’re now considered one of the 64 best teams in the nation,’ to make it this far.
“They’re eager to go. They know we have a tough opponent this first round. ... They’re pretty big kids. They look a lot more mature than us.”
Post 13, which has won 7 of 9, went 5-1 at the Maryland state tournament, defeating Wicomico Post 64, 7-6, in the winner-take-all championship game at Frederick’s McCurdy Field last week.
Fort Cumberland trailed 6-2 with three outs to go before mounting a miracle rally, capped by a game-tying single by Alex Kennell (Allegany) that also pushed across the go-ahead run on an error.
One advantage to Fort Cumberland could be its crowd, which should be the tournament’s second largest behind only host Morgantown due to its proximity to the regional.
“I’m not really sure what to expect,” McAlpine said. “I want to go out and put on a good performance. ... Hopefully we can be competitive, see if we can make any noise. Overall we’re just kind of enjoying it.
“The support back home with donations, stuff like that, has been over the top.”
Yeager-Benson — located in Harrison, about 21 miles from Cincinnati — went 4-1 in the Ohio tournament. It defeated Beverly-Lowell, 6-5, in a 10-inning thriller last Thursday.
Lead-off man Will Summers had the walk-off single to left field with two down in the inning.
The Ohio state champion previously played in the Great Lakes Regional but was moved to the Mid-Atlantic this season.
Yeager-Benson advanced to the Great Lakes championship game last year where it fell to host Midland, Michigan, 7-2. Harrison went 1-2 in the 2021 regional.
Right-hander Bryce Madden (Allegany) is the expected starting pitcher for Fort Cumberland today. Madden was 1-1 with a 1.37 earned run average in 11 frames during the state tournament.
“Bryce has studied them all week,” McAlpine said. “He knows the spray chart for the guys. ... He’s pretty confident.”
Left-handed pitcher Kellen Sandhas is likely to start for Yeager-Benson.
Sandhas, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound Cincinnati native, just finished his freshman season at Division II Thomas More University. He went 4-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 28 1/3 frames of work to open his college career.
No pitcher on Yeager-Benson has an earned run average above 3.82 this summer. As a team, it has a 2.23 ERA.
Sam Huston, Ian Bierbaum and Adam Deitschel all have sub-2.00 ERAs in more than 20 innings pitched.
Post 13 batted .286 as a team throughout the state tournament and averaged 7.5 runs per game. Kennell and Landon McAlpine (Mountain Ridge) both batted better than .400 and Parker Ferraro (Mountain Ridge) and Caleb Langham (Mountain Ridge) exceeded the .300 threshold.
Yeager-Benson is paced offensively by Deitschel (.482), Summers (.478), Will Record (.362) and Gunner Kalkoff (.359).
Summers and Brady Lagreca had 18 and 17 stolen bases this summer, respectively.
In Game 2 today, New Jersey state champion Brooklawn Post 72 takes on Pennsylvania runner-up Harrisburg Post 730 at 1 p.m.
Game 3 pits Pennsylvania champ Quakertown against West Virginia champ Berkeley Post 14 at 4 p.m.
Delaware title winner Delaware Post 1 takes on host Morgantown Post 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the game’s final day.
The winner of Fort Cumberland/Yeager-Benson will face the winner of Game 3 on Thursday at 4 p.m. The loser of the first game draws the loser of Game 3 on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Chesapeake, Virginia, won the Mid-Atlantic Regional last year. Virginia was redistricted to the Southeast Regional this year.
The last Maryland champion to advance to the World Series was St. Mary’s Post 255 in 2021 when the Southern Maryland squad, coached by Northern and Frostburg State grad Steve Zumpano, went 5-0 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Asheboro, North Carolina.
In Fort Cumberland’s last trip to regionals in 1976, it went 0-2 losing to Dover (Delaware) and Morgantown (West Virginia).
It went winless in 1962 against Dover and Buffalo (New York).
