FREDERICK — Fort Cumberland Post 13 pitched well and played defense, and its offense found hits when it needed them to start off the state tournament on the right foot.
Cayden Bratton and Griffin Madden combined to hold the Funkstown Post 211 bats to just one run, and Fort Cumberland scored in each the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to win 3-1 Friday morning at McCurdy Field.
Post 13 (6-5) will play the winner of Severna Park Post 175 and Wicomico Post 64 on Saturday at 4 p.m.
"I told them I wanted them to be as professional as they possibly could," Fort Cumberland manager Scott Stevenson said. "If they're professional, they're going to play a professional game, and they did.
"We made some good plays in the field. We had good effort. We hit the ball when we needed to hit the ball. The kid for them pitched a pretty solid game, and Cayden Bratton pitched a heck of a game for us."
After making an error on the first play of the morning, Fort Cumberland played shut down defense the rest of the way behind Bratton, who needed just 76 pitches to get through 5 1/3 innings.
Bratton allowed one unearned run in the sixth inning on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks to pick up the win. Madden came on for the save, tossing 1 2/3 shutout innings of one-hit ball with two Ks.
It was a scoreless ball game before Fort Cumberland manufactured a run in the bottom of the fourth frame.
Bryce Snyder led off the inning with a single to right field, and Post 13 played station-to-station. The future Frostburg State Bobcat stole second base, and Alex Kennell moved Snyder to third with a groundout.
Bratton then guided a seeing-eye single through the infield to give Fort Cumberland a 1-0 lead.
"We had Snyder on first, and I decided to take a chance and steal him, we hadn't tested the catcher's arm all day," Stevenson said. "Snyder went down there on the steal, and the base hit followed."
An inning later, Wes Athey followed an Allan Stevenson single with a two-bagger, and Stevenson came around to score after an error by the center fielder on the same play.
Funkstown erased its shutout in the top of the sixth when Noland Genies singled to right to plate Isaac Grove, who reached on a lead-off knock. However, Fort Cumberland got the run back in the bottom half after an Alex Kennell double and a two-out error on a Tyler Wilhelm ground ball made it 3-1.
Madden fanned back-to-back hitters and got Dillon Smith to loft a lazy fly to Athey in right field to retire to the side in order in the seventh and keep Fort Cumberland in the winner's bracket.
Fort Cumberland had six hitters combine for its six base hits: Bradyn Speir, Allan Stevenson, Athey, Snyder, Kennell and Bratton.
Post 13 didn't rip the cover off the ball, but they made Funkstown play. Fort Cumberland struck out just two times all morning, putting pressure on the Post 211 defense.
Eventually, it paid dividends.
"We got down in the count a little bit, but then they went to their two-strike approaches and put the ball in play," Scott Stevenson said.
Smith went the distance for Funkstown, surrendering three runs (one earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and two bases on balls in six innings of work.
Genies was the game's lone hitter to record more than one base knock, accounting for two of Funkstown's five hits.
Because Stevenson was able to get Bratton out of the game at 75 pitches, the right-hander would be available for Tuesday's state championship game on three days rest should Fort Cumberland makes it that far.
Madden finished the game at 17 pitches, so he's available to throw Saturday.
"Bryce Schadt is away, we're hoping to get him back down the road," Stevenson said. "Madden is fresh. Snyder has full availability. Landon McAlpine, Kennell, I have them all available to pitch right now."
If Post 13 wins Saturday, it'll play on Sunday at 4 p.m. A loss would put them in the 1 p.m. Sunday game.
The Maryland American Legion title game will be played at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Frederick Keys, on Tuesday. All tournament games leading up to that are played at McCurdy Field.
"We're up in the mountains, we play Garrett all the time," Stevenson said. "We don't play a ton of games. These kids want to be here, put the uniform on and just show these folks what they're capable of doing."
