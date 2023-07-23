FREDERICK — Fort Cumberland didn't win when it should have or lose when it could have, and, if not for one shocking mistake, it might still be playing.
Post 13 was one out away from downing Wicomico Post 64 in regulation before Zach Robinson tied it with a two-run single, and it was down to its final strike in the ninth when Steven Spencer leveled the score with an RBI single.
Yet, after leaving the winning run in scoring position in the seventh, ninth, 10th and 11th innings — Fort Cumberland seemed to be running out of chances to end the extra-inning madness.
Until Wicomico ended it for them.
With Alex Kennell on second base in the 12th with two outs and the game tied, Parker Ferraro popped a delivery up to the pitcher, who was one routine snag away from pushing the marathon to a sixth additional frame.
Instead, the hurler booted the ball, Kennell never stopped running and Fort Cumberland rushed the field as the winning run touched home plate in the 9-8, 12-inning, four-hour classic.
"What a game," Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. "It was a battle. It was a dogfight. ... It was long and there were a lot of ups and down.
"We had a lot of opportunities. They had a lot of opportunities. For it to end like it did, it was kind of unfortunate. But hey, I'll take it."
Fort Cumberland (9-8) will now play Francis Scott Key Post 11 (15-3-1) today at 4 p.m. for a spot in the Maryland American Legion state championship game.
FSK beat St. Mary's Post 255, 13-1, in six innings in the late game Saturday.
While Post 13 was fortunate to win the way it did, it wouldn't have been in that position if not for an exceptional defensive play a half-inning prior or the heroic pitching performance of Aeden Custer.
Wicomico had runners on second and third base with nobody out in the top of the 12th, and Leuma Pua'auli toed the rubber to replace Custer, who finally ran out of gas after a six-inning tightrope act.
Jordan Dillard hit a chopper in front of home plate that looked like trouble, and catcher Josef Sneathen fired the ball to first baseman Landon McAlpine for an out.
The runner at third broke for home, and McAlpine made an accurate throw to Pua'auli at the plate, who tagged out the potential go-ahead run for a crucial game-saving double play.
Pua'auli then got Tyler Janeski to ground out to Alex Kennell at third to preserve the tie game.
If not for its defense — which committed just one error in 12 innings — Fort Cumberland would have likely been on the losing end.
"Every time we got in a little jam, the defense came through as usual," McAlpine said. "When Jo came out there, he had to make a perfect throw. Then Landon had to make a perfect throw. And Uma had to make it home and be in position to make the tag. It was a pretty thing to watch."
Prior to pulling right-hander Parker Ferraro — who allowed just one run on three hits in a 4 1/3 inning relief gem of his own — coach McAlpine stopped Custer from warming up in the bullpen.
"Don't warm up too much, we'll need you to go two (innings)," he said.
Little did either know, the right-hander would be tasked with throwing 96 pitches over six high-pressure frames.
Custer pitched with a lead in just two of those frames and had just one blip in extras — a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth by Robinson that plated John Smith, who reached base with a double.
"I was playing for my team, they're right behind me every inning, and their words were really what made me get through it," said Custer, who allowed three runs on five hits and a walk in six frames of work.
The situation was dire for Fort Cumberland after Robinson's RBI in the ninth put Post 13 in an 8-7 hole.
Josef Sneathen tallied a pinch-hit single with one out to place the tying run on, and Custer was plunked with a deliverty to put runners on first and second. However, after a Post 13 flyout and two strikes to Spencer, Wicomico was an out from victory.
Down to his final strike, Spencer barreled up a pitch from right-hander Gino Meienshein and lined it into center field. Sneathen initially held up at third, but the throw to the plate bounced away from the catcher and the tying run scored.
"Staying composed, not being too nervous in the moment and just think about what I need to do," Spencer said of his mentality down 0-2. "Stick to my job and put the ball in play."
Meienschein took the loss in a herculean relief effort of his own, surrendering two runs (one earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
The Virginia Wesleyan commit's desire to win was tangible after the fateful 12th-inning popup kicked off his glove, as Meienschein hurled his leather into right field.
Wicomico jumped out to a 4-0 lead in what felt like ages ago by the game's conclusion.
Fort Cumberland starter Landon McAlpine didn't have his best stuff and hit two batters and walked two more in the opening frame. Ryland Weaver made him pay with a two-run knock, and Turner Sevigny drove in another with a single of his own.
Post 13 turned to Ferrero after just two outs, and, not long after, Fort Cumberland pushed ahead 6-4 with a five-run second inning. Kennell drove in a pair with a single to tie the contest, and Ferraro struck a go-ahead double one batter later.
McAlpine — who made up for his shaky start on the mound with three hits and solid defense at first base — is eligible to pitch Sunday after tossing just 29 pitches.
Kennell added a sacrifice fly in the fourth, his third of the game and sixth in the tournament's first two contests, to make it 7-5 Cumberland — a lead that would hold until Wicomico forced extras.
McAlpine was the lone Cumberland batter with multiple hits. Pua'auli and Kennell scored two runs apiece, and Bryce Madden stole two bases.
Weaver topped Wicomico with a 3-for-6, three-RBI day, and Meienschein and Smith knocked two hits each.
Fort Cumberland left 14 runners on base to Wicomico's 12. Post 64 made three errors that led to two unearned runs.
Post 13 now turns its attention to host FSK Post 11, which handed Cumberland both of its losses in last year's tournament, including a 4-2 defeat in the championship game.
Despite the marathon game Saturday, Fort Cumberland still has options on the mound for Sunday in McAlpine, Spencer, Kennell and Tyson Shumaker.
Pua'auli threw just four pitches against Wicomico but is ineligible until Monday because he appeared in back-to-back games.
The winner of Sunday's contest will punch its ticket to the championship game for a second straight year.
