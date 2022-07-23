FREDERICK — Fort Cumberland's second state tournament game had an identical start to its first, and it ended the same way too.
Post 13 and Wicomico were scoreless after three-and-a-half frames Saturday — just as Fort Cumberland and Funkstown were on Friday morning. And just like Friday, Post 13 broke through in the bottom of the fourth, and they never looked back.
Bryce Snyder braved blistering heat to cool off the Wicomico bats, Griffin Madden ended the scoreless tie with a home run and Tyler Wilhelm and Bradyn Speir provided the insurance, as Fort Cumberland defeated Wicomico Post 64, 5-2, on Saturday evening at McCurdy Field.
Fort Cumberland will play the winner of defending state champion St. Mary's Post 255 and host FSK Post 11 on Sunday at 7 p.m.
"We came out here, and we knew what we had to do," Fort Cumberland manager Scott Stevenson said. "We had to get a good performance out of Bryce, and he came through for us.
"We're here until Monday at least. We're taking this thing game-by-game, pitcher-by-pitcher. The guys we have coming up, we're not ripping the cover off the ball, but we're getting timely hits."
Fort Cumberland, which improved to 7-5 with the win, may not have played a ton of baseball together entering the state tournament, but it's playing its best ball of the summer, and it's not a moment too soon.
Stevenson credits his team's improved camaraderie. It's also evident every player on the roster has embraced their roles. Through two games, they've executed those roles to perfection.
Cayden Bratton was the inning-eater on the mound and Madden slammed the door in relief in Game 1. Snyder filled the part as the workhorse Saturday, and Landon McAlpine garnered the save out of the bullpen.
Snyder made it into the seventh inning to pick up the win, surrendering two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and three bases on balls in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
It's the deepest Snyder has worked all summer, and he did it in 95-degree heat, only being taken out after hitting the 105-pitch mark. With the possibility of playing five games in five days, Fort Cumberland needed the right-hander to go to his limit.
"Fastball was working, slider was working, the curveball was there sometimes," said Snyder, who will play football and baseball at Frostburg State next year. "The curveball was a little iffy, but my fastball and slider carried me today.
"Our defense has been amazing, it's been like that all weekend, and it's just helping us on offense too."
McAlpine entered the game with a 5-2 lead, a runner on first and one away in the seventh.
After McAlpine got Brandon Owens to pop-out to third, Gino Meienschein singled to bring the tying run to plate. However, McAlpine got John Smith to lift a lazy fly to Wilhelm at second, who squeezed the ball for the game's final out.
Both Fort Cumberland pitchers benefitted from exceptional defense, which made no errors Saturday. Through two games, Post 13 has committed just one error in 14 innings.
Catcher Allan Stevenson made the contest's biggest defensive play in the top of the fifth.
Wicomico, after Fort Cumberland plated four runs in the fourth for a 4-0 edge, loaded the bases with one out via a pair of infield singles and a walk.
Post 64 called a gutsy bases-loaded suicide squeeze, and the batter, Owens, missed the bunt. The pitch spurted away from Stevenson behind the plate, and the Allegany College backstop made a diving tag to keep Wicomico off the scoreboard.
Snyder got Owens to ground out to Madden at shortstop later in the at-bat to strand all three runners.
"If your pitchers are staying within their pitch limit and the game's moving along, your fielders are staying in the game," Scott Stevenson said.
"They had bases loaded, they go to squeeze and Allan made a heck of a play tagging the kid out. ... We get out of that inning. Plays like that keep the game moving. The plays have been going our way."
At the plate, Madden picked up right where he left off at Allegany High School, delivering a go-ahead home run for Fort Cumberland in the fourth.
The rising junior, who is committed to James Madison, attacked a 1-1 pitch over the heart of the plate, and Madden sent it into the centerfield bleachers for a solo home run to make it 1-0.
"In the at-bat before, I hit a fastball hard, so I was just looking for a fastball over the plate that I could do some damage with," Madden said. "I was just trying to help my team and put us in the lead. Luckily I was able to get a middle-middle fastball, and I put a good swing on it."
Later that same inning, Wilhelm shot a two-strike offering over Owens' head in center for a two-out, two-RBI double. Wilhelm, the No. 9 hitter in Post 13's lineup, led the Fort Cumberland bats with two of its six base hits.
"I was on a 2-2 count, I had to try to keep the ball in play somehow," Wilhelm said. "I just put a bat on the ball. ... All nine kids on this team can hit the ball.
"With two strikes I like to shorten up, and wherever it goes, it goes. That's the mindset."
Speir brought Wilhelm home with an RBI single one batter later, and Wes Athey scampered home in the fifth on a wild pitch for an insurance run that made it 5-0 Post 13.
Wicomico got on the scoreboard in the sixth thanks to an RBI two-bagger off Connor Bailey's bat. Ryland Weaver cut the deficit to 5-2 with an RBI single one batter later, but that's the last time Post 64 would cross home plate.
Wilhelm finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored; Speir was 1 for 3 with an RBI; Athey scored a run; Snyder was 1 for 3; Madden was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored; Alex Kennell was 1 for 3 with a run scored; and McAlpine scored a run.
Tyler Janoski and Weaver had two hits apiece to lead Wicomico, which out-hit Fort Cumberland, 8-6, but committed the game's only two errors.
The win moves Fort Cumberland into the winner's bracket title game on Sunday at 7 p.m. at McCurdy Field. Because it's a double-elimination format, Post 13 is guaranteed at least two more games.
Madden is the likely starter on Sunday night.
"Tomorrow is a very important game because it really determines how far you can go," Stevenson said.
