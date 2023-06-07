POTOMAC PARK — Landon McAlpine has displayed a propensity for late-game heroics this year, and Fort Cumberland needed some in Game 2 Tuesday at Memorial Field.
Trailing 2-1 with a runner on in the bottom of the seventh, McAlpine missed a walk-off two-run home run by inches, instead tying the game with a stand-up double.
Fort Cumberland walked it off two batters later when McAlpine scored on a wild pitch, securing a Post 13 doubleheader sweep of Garrett County, 6-2 and 3-2.
"Sometimes you just have to win ugly," Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. "That second game was an ugly win, but it's still a win in the book. That's what we're looking for, five wins against Garrett so we can go back down state."
The twinbill served as the opening night for both clubs, and it gave Fort Cumberland a vital 2-0 head start in Mountain District play.
Because Cumberland and Garrett are the only two teams in the district, the winner of the eight-game season series will advance to the Maryland American Legion state tournament at McCurdy Field after the regular season.
Garrett County held leads in both games.
Its half-inning edge in Game 1 stood at 2-0 until Cumberland plated three runs in the bottom half of the first and held Post 71/214 scoreless on just one hit over the final six innings.
Garrett scored the first run of Game 2 on a Ryan Bird single, and Myles Uphold scampered home in the seventh on a ground ball to put Post 71/214 ahead by a run. However, that lead wouldn't hold thanks to Landon McAlpine's heroics.
The late-game two-bagger was reminiscent of McAlpine's walk-off, two-run homer that helped Mountain Ridge upset Allegany in Frostburg during the high school season.
"That was two good ball games, and I think they're all going to be good all summer long," Northern head coach Phil Carr said. "Two kind of even teams. They're a little older than us. ... We'll battle. We'll get better."
Both sides were beneficiaries of quality starting pitching.
In Game 1, McAlpine, a Salem University signee, pitched six strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks to pick up the win.
Parker Ferraro threw a scoreless seventh inning to slam the door in relief.
WVU Potomac State signee Tanner Haskiell gave Garrett County everything he had with a complete-game performance. The right-hander gave up six runs (three earned) on five hits with four Ks and a walk in six frames.
Haskiell was let down at times by his defense, as Garrett County made errors in the first, third and fifth frames to net Fort Cumberland unearned runs in each inning.
Fort Cumberland made three errors in both games combined, and Garrett made six.
Left-hander Robert Deatelhauser pitched well enough to earn Garrett County the Game 2 victory, scattering eight hits to hold Post 13 to just one run with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings of work.
Fort Cumberland right-hander Bryce Madden tossed 4 2/3 frames, allowing one run on six hits with six Ks and three free passes. Aeden Custer gave up an unearned run in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
While the second game was an ugly one for Fort Cumberland, Post 13 used their speed and timely hitting to manufacture runs in Game 1.
On three occasions in the early stages, Fort Cumberland swiped second to move into scoring position and set up an RBI base hit.
McAlpine and Alex Kennell had RBI knocks in the first inning, and Caleb Langham had one in the second.
Post 13 tacked on insurance runs on a pair of sacrifice flies by Kennell (third inning) and McAlpine (fifth) to bump their edge to 6-2.
Reece Tasker drove in two Garrett County runners in the first inning to give Post 71/214 a fast start, but that's the last run the team would score in the opener.
McAlpine finished the day 5 for 6 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kennell was 3 for 5 with two ribbies and two runs, Carson Bradley tripled and Ferraro had an RBI single in Game 2.
Brayden Upole, Easton Rhoten and Tasker topped Garrett County with two hits apiece. Ethan Sebold doubled down the left-field line.
Rhoten made several difficult snags in deep center field to rob Fort Cumberland of extra bases.
Fort Cumberland is at Potomac Valley Post 64 on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Keyser High School.
Garrett County is at Morgantown on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Fort Cumberland hosts Martinsburg in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m., and Garrett has a doubleheader at Somerset at 1 p.m.
