FREDERICK, Md. — Baseball is a test in accepting failure and having the resilience to overcome it.
Landon McAlpine had a nightmare start to Fort Cumberland’s game a day prior, but, with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning, Post 13 called his number out of the bullpen to keep the score level at 7-7.
The right-hander spun a crucial strikeout on a 3-2 pitch and induced a flyout to strand all three runners, and he shot the go-ahead base hit to right field a half-inning later at the plate.
Then, with two outs in the seventh and Francis Scott Key’s University of Maryland-Baltimore County commit Danny Orr at the plate, left fielder Tyson Shumaker — who admitted he was struggling with confidence before the tournament — made a diving catch to secure the win.
In a format with as many as six games in five days, there’s no time to hang your head. Fort Cumberland’s now holding its head high after downing host Francis Scott Key, 9-7, on Sunday.
Post 13, the lone unbeaten team remaining at 3-0 after Day 3 of the tournament, is now one victory away from its first state championship since 1976. The last Allegany County team to take states was Frostburg Post 24 in 1991.
“They’ve bought into what we’ve been preaching to them the past few weeks,” Post 13 head coach Brian McAlpine said. “Hard work pays off. ... If you don’t work hard, the results aren’t going to be there.”
Fort Cumberland takes on Caroline Post 29 today at 9 a.m. It’s an elimination game for Caroline but not for Post 13, which will be in the championship game win or lose.
If Post 13 wins, however, it’ll need to be beaten twice for the title on Tuesday.
Less than 24 hours after a 12-inning victory over Wicomico Post 64 that lasted more than four hours, Fort Cumberland (10-8) was rewarded with Francis Scott Key (15-4), which beat Post 13 twice last year to win states.
It was all hands on deck as Steven Spencer, despite not pitching all summer, was given the ball to start for Fort Cumberland and he battled into the sixth inning to give Post 13 a chance.
Fort Cumberland was out-hit, 15-10, but was active on the base paths stealing five bags, and it turned three double plays to stymy a bevy of Francis Scott Key rallies.
Through three games, Fort Cumberland has turned seven double plays.
“It’s a team effort,” said Fort Cumberland third baseman Alex Kennell, who gave his team a 3-0 lead with a three-run home run in the first inning. He has nine RBIs in the tournament.
“Everyone is playing their part at the right time, and we’re just getting it done.”
Spencer dug deep to hold Francis Scott Key to seven runs (three earned) on 13 hits in five innings, and McAlpine pitched two scoreless to finish it out.
McAlpine, who is signed to play at Salem University, was clutch with two strikes in the late innings — both on the mound and at the plate.
On the mound, he dotted the corner to get Nate Neubauer to strike out looking on a 3-2 pitch with the sacks full in the sixth. An inch lower, and he would’ve walked in the go-ahead run.
Earning a flyout to center field one batter later, McAlpine left all three runners on base to flip the momentum and keep the score level.
“My shortstop over here, my hype man, Bryce Madden, he’s keeping me in check,” McAlpine said. “He’s always talking about that bulldog mentality. That’s what I was trying to keep on the mound.”
Then, following singles by Leuma Pua’auli and Bryce Madden to start the bottom half of the frame, McAlpine lined a two-strike pitch to right field for the go-ahead RBI.
Parker Ferraro tacked on an insurance run two batters later with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-7 Post 13.
“I was deep in the count, I had to fight, and I had people on base,” McAlpine said. “You have to get them across. ... I was trying to take it opposite field.”
Francis Scott Key battled back time and time again, but Fort Cumberland always had an answer.
When FSK scored runs to level the score or take leads in the third, fifth and sixth innings, Fort Cumberland — which was the home team on the scoreboard — regained the advantage in the bottom half of each frame: 5-4, 7-5 and 9-7, respectively.
Yet, a Fort Cumberland rally wasn’t necessary in the seventh, as Shumaker got a good jump on a fly ball to left and made a diving snag for the final out.
“At the beginning of the tournament I was lacking a lot of confidence, and Brian (McAlpine) gave me an opportunity to go out there and do something,” said Shoemaker, who also went 2 for 3 at the plate. “You know what they say, ‘Big-time players make big-time plays in big moments.”
“He loves coming in on the ball, and thank God he caught it,” coach McAlpine said of his left fielder.
Leuma Pua’auli went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and a stolen base to lead Fort Cumberland offensively. Post 13 stole five bases as a team, led by Kennell with two. Kennell also scored a team-high three runs.
Ferraro drove in three runs, two on sacrifice flies and one on a double, and Madden scored two times.
Left-hander Tyler Knill took the loss for Post 11, allowing two runs on four hits in his two innings of work. Right-hander Aiden Rice gave up seven runs (four earned) on six hits, pitching the first four innings.
The FSK bats were paced by Orr (3 for 5, two doubles), Sweeney (3 for 4), Logan Keepers (two doubles) and Kade Linton (2 for 2, double, two RBIs, two runs scored).
Post 13’s win on Sunday makes it three straight years the Mountain District winner advanced to the state championship game. A state title would be Cumberland’s first in 47 years.
Caroline staved off elimination Sunday by beating Boonsboro Post 10, 5-3.
———
American Legion State Tournament Schedule/Results
All games at McCurdy Field, Frederick
Friday’s Results
Game 1 — Fort Cumberland Post 13 (10), Boonsboro Post 10 (0)
Game 2 — St. Mary’s Post 255 (12), Caroline Post 29 (8)
Game 3 — Wicomico Post 64 (9), Dundalk Post 38 (1)
Game 4 — FSK Post 11 (7), Severn Post 276 (1)
———
Saturday’s Results
{p class=”p1”}Game 5 — Elimination game: Boonsboro Post 10 (1), Dundalk Post 38 (0)
{p class=”p1”}Game 6 — Elimination game: Caroline Post 29 (8), Severn Post 276 (1)
{p class=”p1”}Game 7 — Fort Cumberland Post 13 (9), Wicomico Post 64 (8), 12 innings
{p class=”p1”}Game 8 — FSK Post 11 (13), St. Mary’s Post 255 (1)
{p class=”p1”}———
{h3 class=”p1”}Sunday’s Results{/h3}
{p class=”p1”}Game 9 — Elimination game: Caroline Post 29 (5), Boonsboro Post 10 (3)
{p class=”p1”}Game 10 — Elimination game: Wicomico Post 64 (4), St. Mary’s Post 255 (2)
{p class=”p1”}Game 11 — Fort Cumberland Post 13 (9), FSK Post 11 (7)
{p class=”p1”}———
Monday’s Games
Game 12 — Fort Cumberland Post 13 (8), Caroline Post 29 (2)
Game 13 — Francis Scott Key Post 11 vs. Wicomico Post 64 (5), Francis Scott Key Post 11 (1)
———
Tuesday’s Games
Game 14 — Fort Cumberland Post 13 vs. Wicomico Post 64, 11 a.m.
Game 15 — If necessary, championship game, 30 minutes after Game 14
Note: Fort Cumberland Post 13 only needs one victory to win the championship.
