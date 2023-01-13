CUMBERLAND — In the most-anticipated city basketball game in years, No. 2 Allegany hosts No. 1 Fort Hill on Friday at 7 p.m.
The top-ranked Sentinels enter with an 8-1 record and Allegany is 10-1.
Fort Hill has won eight straight games after a season-opening loss to Berlin Brothersvalley, 66-55, on Dec. 12. At 10-0, Berlin still hasn’t dropped a game. The Sentinels’ 11-point margin is Berlin’s closest game of the season so far.
Allegany began the 2022-23 slate with a 7-0 record, earning the No. 1 spot in the first area sportswriter poll before falling to St. Vincent Pallotti, 67-66, at the Bill Bowers Christmas Classic.
The Sentinels defeated Pallotti, 63-53, at the tournament the day prior to take over the top spot in the rankings, which they have occupied for the past two weeks.
Fort Hill is led by Mikey Allen, who is the area’s leading scorer at 20.8 points per game. He also has the most 3-pointers locally with 27. Allen played basketball at Bishop Walsh the past three seasons.
Allen is one of four transfers in the Sentinels’ rotation, joining Owen Seifarth and Deshaun Brown, who played at Allegany last year, and Steven Spencer, who came to South Cumberland from Oakdale.
Seifarth averages 14.6 points per game, 2022 All-Area first-team performer Anthony Burns scores at a 9.6 clip, Spencer averages 6.0 points a night and Brown 5.0.
Tavin Willis and Anthony Palmisano present problems for opponents on the defensive side of the floor.
Allegany boasts a trio of double-digit scorers in Chazz Imes (15.6 points per game), Caiden Chorpenning (14.4) and Isaiah Fields (11.6). Imes and Chorpenning both made the All-Area first team a year ago.
With the loss of big man Zach Michael due to an injury, Dylan Shaffer has stepped up down low, averaging 8.5 points a contest. Cayden Bratton (4.5 points a game), David Smith (4.3) and Blake Powell (3.1) fill out the Campers’ rotation.
Allegany is the area’s top free-throw shooting team, making 127 of 183 foul shots (69.4%). Imes leads the area in free throws made sinking 42 of 47 (89.4%), and Chorpenning has the top percentage making 18 of 20 (90%).
Fort Hill has made 96 of 166 free throws (57.9%) and is led in that department by Allen, who has hit 28 of 36 (77.8%).
The Sentinels are averaging 70.1 points a night and allow 44.8. Allegany averages 64.6 and allows 44.7.
