Eight schools took up the 11 slots on the 2022-23 All-Area team, headlined by Allegany, Fort Hill and Hampshire, which slotted two players each.
Area head coaches were asked to submit nominations from their own team, and a ballot was sent out for them to vote. Twelve coaches submitted nominations and 11 returned ballots.
Area champion Fort Hill landed two players on the first team — the dominant inside-outside senior tandem of Owen Seifarth and Mikey Allen.
An article on Allen, who was voted Player of the Year, can be found in a separate story in todays edition of the Times-News.
The rest of the top squad was comprised of Caiden Chorpenning of Allegany, Easton Shanholtz of Hampshire, Peyton Miller of Mountain Ridge and JW Teets of East Hardy. Teets, a junior, is the lone player on the first team who is not a senior.
Chorpenning and Miller are repeat first-team members. Shanholtz was on the 2022 second team.
The second squad is paced by Noah Broadwater (Keyser) and Chazz Imes (Allegany), who also earned their second straight All-Area nods.
Broadwater, a junior, was first-team All-Area last year, and Imes, a senior, was second team.
Northern senior Ethan Sebold, Hampshire junior Jenson Fields and Southern sophomore Jared Haskiell round out the final three spots on the second team.
First team Caiden Chorpenning, Allegany, Sr.
Chorpenning’s versatility was on full display in his final season atop Haystack Mountain.
The 6-foot-3 wing was tasked with playing out of position down in the post after Allegany lost big man Zach Michael to injury before the season, and he still found himself on the All-Western Maryland Athletic Conference and All-Area first teams once again.
“It’s common knowledge that we didn’t have a post player this year, and he went in the post when we asked him to. He played guard when we asked him to,” Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said.
“He always had to guard the other team’s biggest guy, and that’s nothing going into the year that we expected him to do. He never complained. He never backed down from a challenge.”
Chorpenning, who is signed to play basketball at Division III Waynesburg, ended tied for ninth in the area in scoring (15.5 points per game), 12th in rebounds a night (6.4), sixth in free-throw percentage making 44 of 56 tries (78.6%) and 16th in 3-pointers per contest (1.21).
He would have been a four-year starter if not for losing his sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He had a great career at Allegany,” Eirich said. “He was a great kid to coach. Fundamentally sound. He’s going to do well at the next level. He’s very coachable.”
Owen Seifarth, Fort Hill, Sr.
After notching an honorable mention nod last year at Allegany, Seifarth made the move crosstown and capped his high school career with an All-Area and All-WestMAC first team campaign.
Seifarth was one of the top big man in the area, finishing 13th in scoring (14.5 points per game) and second in rebounds a contest (9.0).
Late in the year, the forward became a perimeter threat for Fort Hill, burying a season-high five 3-pointers against Mountain Ridge in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals.
“Owen stepped right in and fit in perfectly with his teammates,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “He was the best rebounder in the area. He has a knack for shooting the basketball, a knack for offensive rebounding. I was just proud that he allowed us to coach him. Just a great overall kid.
“Just having him on the back end of defense, that helped us a lot. He naturally protected the rim. I thought he altered a lot of shots with his size and his length, and he gave us somebody that we could dump it down to. He shot a high percentage.”
Easton Shanholtz, Hampshire, Sr.
Shanholtz, the area’s tallest player at 6-foot-7, was the area’s lone boys athlete to average a double-double.
The Player of the Year of the Potomac Valley Conference was fifth in the area scoring 16.8 points per game, and he led the area in rebounding pulling down 10.3 boards a night.
Shanholtz, who was also named second-team All-State in West Virginia’s Class AAA, will continue his basketball career at Division III Mount Union.
“Easton was instrumental for us on both ends of the court,” Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire said of his big man, who helped guide the Trojans back to the state tournament.
“He was an obvious scorer with great footwork, but his presence and contesting of shots in the paint on defense was instrumental. ... I’m proud of Easton and what he has accomplished at Hampshire High. He will be missed at the Summit.”
Peyton Miller, Mtn. Ridge, Sr.
Miller’s 2022-23 All-Area season was far different from his last.
Miller, who is signed to play football at the Division I level at the University of Massachusetts, spent much of his time along the 3-point arch as a junior, but he dropped down low and became a dominant force in the paint during his senior campaign in Frostburg.
The forward, who made the All-WestMAC first team, finished tied for ninth in the area in scoring (15.5 points per game) and was seventh in rebounds a night, pulling down 7.1 a game.
Miller was also among the top 20 foul shooters in the area, converting on 59 of 90 attempts (65.6%).
“Peyton Miller was a matchup problem for every team we played,” Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. “His size would cause problems for the opponent and he was our best perimeter shooter so that made him even tougher to defend.
“Peyton really worked hard on improving his ability to step in and take charges this season, and he led our team in that category. He was our top scorer and rebounder plus was a quality passer making him a threat for a double-double every night.”
JW Teets, East Hardy, Jr.
Teets did just about everything for East Hardy this season. Most importantly, he was the key cog in leading the Cougars to their first state tournament trip since 1996.
East Hardy made a staggering 244 3-pointers in 26 games — nearly 10 a night and 37 more than second-place Fort Hill.
Teets, who was named Class A first-team All-State, finished third in the area scoring 18.1 points per game, third in assists a game (3.8), second in steals per game (4.1) and third in 3-pointers per game (2.57).
He was also highly efficient, ending second locally in free-throw percentage making 81 of 98 tries (82.7%) and fifth in 3-point percentage sinking 59 of 147 from deep (40.1%).
Second Team Chazz Imes, Allegany, Sr.
Imes wasn’t 100% through much of the 2022-23 basketball season, but you wouldn’t know it watching the high-percentage scorer battle night in and night out.
The 5-foot-11 guard, who also made the All-WestMAC first team, finished 15th in the area scoring 13.4 points a game, 10th in 3-pointer percentage (34.1%), 11th in 3-pointers per game (1.83) and was the region’s top foul shooter making 65 of 76 attempts (85.5%).
“Chazz is a hard worker, and it seemed like he was always playing through injuries, he never complained, he never put his head down and pouted,” Eirich said. “He just went about business and just gave everything he had.
“He was the top foul shooter in the area. He always gave everything he had on defense. He was very physical on the defensive end. He was just an all-around player.”
Ethan Sebold, Northern, Sr.
Sebold finished his final campaign in Accident among the top 10 players in the area in scoring and rebounding, earning All-WestMAC and All-Area second team honors.
In a five-game stretch in the middle of the year, Sebold scored 20 or more points in each game, topped by a season-high 30 poured in against Meyersdale on Jan. 17.
For the season, Sebold ended eighth in the area in scoring (15.6 points per game) and tied for fifth in rebounds per game (7.4). He also could stretch the floor from deep, making 24 3-pointers in 23 games.
“Ethan led us in scoring, rebounding and toughness this past season,” Northern head coach Ron Opel said. “Whatever we needed him to do, he did without any hesitation. He could play all five positions if we needed him to, and throughout his career he has taken on that challenge.
“Ethan was not only our statistical leader, but our team leader in every sense of the word. He is one of the hardest working guys in the program and his hard work has paid off into a very successful career.”
Jenson Fields, Hampshire, Jr.
Fields was as consistent as they come for Hampshire this season, scoring in double figures 21 times to make the All-Area and All-PVC teams.
The junior deep threat was 17th in the area in scoring (13.0 per game), 10th in assists a contest (2.8), tied for eighth in steals a game (2.2) and 10th in 3-pointers a night (1.84).
Fields also ranked among the area leaders in free-throw shooting, making 57 of 86 attempts (66.3%), and 3-point percentage, hitting 46 of 143 tries (32.2%).
“Jenson knows how to find the basket,” Alkire said. “He is a lethal shooter from deep but is also hard to stop once he gets downhill. The want to have the ball in his hands when things are needed is a skill that you can’t coach or create.
“The best part is Jenson hasn’t reached his full potential yet, and I know he will put in the work this offseason to do so.”
Noah Broadwater, Keyser, Jr.
Broadwater may have had a slow start to the season offensively, but he came on late in the year to help will Keyser to a section championship and a regional runner-up finish.
The junior poured in a season-high 35 points to drop Bishop Walsh’s Burgundy team on Jan. 30; however, his most memorable bucket came later in the season at Allegany.
The 5-foot-7 guard came up with a rebound off a deflection and beat the buzzer with a put-back to down the Campers, 68-67, on Feb. 18.
For the season, Broadwater ranked 18th locally in scoring (12.3 per game), sixth in assists a night (3.4), sixth in steals a game (2.5) and 10th in free-throw percentage (74%). His 94 free throw makes and 127 free throw attempts both led the area.
“Noah is just a competitor in every sense of the word,” Keyser head coach Scott Furey said. “He goes just as hard in practice doing drills as he does in games.
“Having been successful in big game situations in baseball and golf as well, he thrives under pressure. He’s the ultimate lead by example guy. He’s humble and doesn’t need all of the spotlight. In several games he came up huge in the waning moments and was a huge key to our success.”
Jared Haskiell, Southern, So.
Haskiell was one of the area’s best offensive players as a sophomore, and it landed him on the the All-Area and All-WestMAC second teams.
The pure shooter was fourth in the area in scoring (17.9 points per game), third in free-throw percentage making 73 of 90 attempts (81.1%), sixth in 3-pointers made per game (2.05) and fourth in 3-point percentage making 45 of 108 from deep (41.6%).
“He’s had two productive offensive years,” Southern head coach Tom Bosley said of the 6-foot-2 guard. “His future is bright because he can shoot the three and can take it to the hole better as a sophomore.
“He has a good understanding of the game offensively. We just have to make sure we have better players scorers and shooters around him to complement him.
“He has really good shooting form. ... Most kids have to be told what they’re doing wrong, and he can fix his own shot. We run things to get him shots a lot. Obviously, we’ll run even more next year as he gets older.”
Honorable Mention
Isaiah Fields (Allegany), Noah Robinette (Calvary), Ashton Haslacker (East Hardy), Anthony Burns (Fort Hill), Cam Layton (Frankfort); Mike Schell, Donovan Washington (Keyser); Leuma Pua’auli (Mountain Ridge), Donovan Tanouye (Paw Paw), Peyton Tingler (Petersburg), Isaiah Keller (Southern)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.