CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill swept Southern in their season opener on Tuesday, winning the boys match 3-2 and girls 4-1.
The Sentinels swept the doubles matches, winning 3-0. Andrew Swink and Max Newman defeated Charlie Buchanan and Shane Sisler 6-1 and 6-3.
Garret Lepley and Ian Auger beat Brooks Mead and Noah Ferguson 6-2 in both sets.
Liam Dawson and Josh Eft swept Carter Gray and Ryan Aubergey 6-0 in both sets.
The Rams swept the singles matches with Michael and Ben Nazelrod beating Gunner Wilson and Quinn Cohen, respectively. Michael Nazelrod won 6-3 and 6-4 over Wilson and Ben Nazelrod won 6-2 in both sets over Cohen.
The Fort Hill girls swept the doubles matches. Madison Sites and Gretchen Porter beat Allie Newman and Chloe Healy 6-2 and 6-1.
Karli O’Neal and Leah Bishop beat Amelia Bolden and Hailey Harvey 6-2 and 6-4.
Aubrey Spangler and Diamond Scott defeated Cadence Natividad and Sara Fredlock 6-0 in both sets.
The Sentinels host Keyser on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Allegany boys, Clear Spring girls win
CUMBERLAND — Allegany split their matchup with Clear Spring on Tuesday at Allegany College of Maryland, winning the boys match 3-2 and losing the girls’ 5-0.
Jonathan Nelson of the Campers won his singles match against Brady Ernst, winning both sets 6-0.
The Blazers’ Dillon Albowicz defeated Noah Marker 6-1, 7-6 (11-9).
Chazz Imes and Sean Brady of Alco won their doubles match in two sets over Ben Rankin and Blake Russard with scores of 7-6 and 6-4.
Blake Compton and Cesar Pedraza of Clear Spring defeated Landon Minke and Geronimo Stephens in two sets, also winning 7-6 and 6-4.
Allegany’s Eoin Mowbray and Riley McCutchen won their match by forfeit.
The boys improved to 1-0 on the season.
In the girls match, Blake Shupp and Melanie Funk of Clear Spring won their singles matches 6-3 and 6-1. Shupp defeated Mia Malamis and Funk beat Dunia Abdo of Allegany.
The Blazers’ Hailey Ernst and Audrey Allen defeated Jordan Fletcher and Anna Hilderbrand 6-3 and 6-0 in their doubles match.
Grace Vizraya and Amber Witmer of Clear Spring beat Delany Meadors and Maya Hare 6-1 and 6-3.
Ella Shupp and Maya Vanderford defeated Adri Meadors and Andy Preaskorn 6-4 and 6-2.
The Camper girls fall to 0-1 on the season.
Allegany hosts Northern on Thursday at ACM at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.