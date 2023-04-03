CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill swept Northern on Wednesday, March 29, winning the boys match 4-1 and the girls match 3-2.
In the boys match, the teams split the singles matches. Quinn Cohen from the Sentinels beat Jarrett Holliday 6-1 and 6-0.
Northern's Finn Roche beat Gunner Wilson 6-1 and 6-3.
Fort Hill swept the doubles matches. Andrew Swink and Max Newman beat Brayden Miller and Brice Roche 7-5 and 6-3.
Garret Lepley and Ian Auger beat Evan Baker and Jensen Wilt 6-3 and 6-1.
Liam Dawson and Josh Eft swept Hayden Gring and Nathan Wakefield 6-0 in both sets.
In the girls match, Fort Hill swept the singles matches. Jovie Breitfeller swept Jaci Patton 6-0 in both sets.
Allison Shultz beat Shelby Mark 6-4 and 6-3.
The Huskies took two of three doubles matches. Northern's Isabel Knapp and Abigail Weimer defeated Madison Sites and Aubrey Spangler 6-1 and 7-5.
The Huskies' Emma Sheffield and Ami Sugihara beat Gretchen Porter and Laci Liller 6-4 and 6-2.
Karli O'Neal and Leah Bishop from the Sentinels defeated Gillian Britton and Rebekah Mast 6-1 and 6-2.
Both teams are at home on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Northern hosts Keyser while Fort Hill faces Mountain Ridge.
Miners beat Rams
OAKLAND — The Mountain Ridge boys beat Southern 3-2 on Thursday, March 30 on the road.
The Rams swept the singles matches. Michael Nazelrod beat Clemente Diaz 7-6, 4-7, 6-3 and 11-9.
Ben Nazelrod defeated James Chen 7-5 and 6-4.
The Miners swept the doubles matches. Aiden Pirolozzi and Landon Shaw beat Charlie Buchanon and Shane Sisler 6-2 and 6-1.
James DeCarlo and Leif Sloan beat Ryan Amburgey and Carter Gray 6-1 in both sets.
Nik Barnes and Colton Wiegand defeated Noah Ferguson and Brooks Mead 6-1 and 6-4.
The Miners are at Fort Hill on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Allegany splits with Berkeley Springs
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Allegany split their meet with Berkeley Springs on Thursday, March 30.
The boys won 6-1 while the girls lost 6-1.
The boys swept the singles matches. Jonathan Nelson beat Brandon Pindell 8-3 while Chazz Imes beat Cardin Beal 8-1.
Sean Brady defeated Justin Brinegar 8-4 while Noah Marker beat Corey Verkuteren 8-5.
In doubles, Nelson and Imes beat Beal and Brinegar 8-1.
Pindell and Verkuteren beat Brady and Marker 8-6 for the Indians' lone win.
Minke and Stephens beat Shekey and Beal 8-2.
The boys improved to 3-0 on the season.
In the girls match, Berkeley Springs swept the singles matches.
Emma Christie beat Mia Malamis 8-1 while Truly Henry swept Delaney Meadors 8-0.
Lillian Morgan swept Dunia Abdo 8-0 and Bryn Dudash defeated Andy Preaskorn 8-0.
In doubles, Christie and Henry defeated Jordan Fletcher and Anna Hilderbrand 8-5.
Morgan and Dudash beat Meadors and Maya Hare 8-1.
Danica Knight and Sandra Cestero from the Campers beat Kaydence Trantor and Scarlett Swink 8-3.
The Camper girls fell to 1-2. Both teams host Northern on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
