CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill High School is happy to announce the ability to provide game access to individuals due to the governor’s newest order. The order, issued last Friday, increased the opportunity for our students, parents and community to be able to enjoy our games and events.
“The previous order was set at 250 persons, and that figure had to include all participants, all coaches, our band, cheer, any game staff, and administration,” said Candy Canan, principal at Fort Hill. “This order allowed for very little wiggle room for actual spectators.”
The new order allows for 10% of the occupancy, which has been determined to allow for 609 seats at Greenway. “The new order also clearly defines that this figure is based solely upon spectators and will not include the teams or those who serve to support the customary operations of the event. This allows us to utilize our seating for our parents and community members.”
As a result of the new order, Fort Hill is now able to ensure that every player, band member, cheerleader, Sentinelette and color guard member can purchase two tickets for all home events in which they serve as participants. These tickets will be available for advance sale prior to the event occurring out of the main office. For varsity football games, this will mean that each week prior to the home game, students and/or parents will be offered pre-sale purchasing beginning on the Tuesday prior to the home game. The opportunity for these students/parents to purchase will close on Wednesday. This will allow the school to announce how many extra tickets are available for purchase for general admission.
General admission tickets can be purchased from anyone in the main office on a first-come, first-served basis on Thursdays. Parents/students may purchase an additional 2 tickets at this time, and community members may also not exceed the threshold of purchasing more than 4 tickets. This will allow all members of the Fort Hill community to have a chance to obtain a ticket in advance for our home football games. It opens the door for siblings, grandparents, other students and community supporters to get a ticket for Fort Hill varsity football games.
Away teams will receive two tickets for each varsity football player, allowing those player’s parents the opportunity to attend games at Greenway.
For the Allegany vs. Fort Hill varsity football games, we are allowing two tickets for all Allegany players, band members, cheerleaders and Arrowettes. Fort Hill and Allegany will face off twice this year at Greenway, the first game finds Fort Hill as the home team, and the second game, which is Homecoming, will find Fort Hill as the away team.
This agreement will limit the number of open tickets available for sale prior to those two games. Only when Fort Hill is the home team will those “open tickets” be available out of our office for advance purchase. When Fort Hill is considered the away team, open ticket sales will be determined by the school who serves in the role of the home team. “At this time, it is our understanding that any away games at Southern, Northern and South Hagerstown will come with two tickets for each student-athlete,” stated Canan.
For all outside venue sports other than home varsity football, student-athletes will still receive the ability to purchase two tickets, but those sales will occur at the gates. “We anticipate that we will be able to provide seating for all who wish to enter Greenway for our soccer games and JV football games. Student-athletes are guaranteed the two tickets for their parents to attend, but would be able to pay for those at the gate by simply issuing the parent voucher when attending,” said Canan. All Fort Hill student participants will receive two “vouchers” to present at the gate when purchasing a ticket. The vouchers will be issued each week to players for any games occurring that week and will be color-coded for quick recognition of gate staff when purchasing at the gate.
For volleyball, the Governor’s new order did not increase the capacity for indoor attendance, but the order issued on Oct. 16 by the Maryland Health Department did allow for schools to not figure into the equation the student-athletes and game operators. “While we are still limited to a 100 person capacity, that 100 only figures for spectators,” said Canan. Volleyball players, home or away, will each receive two tickets each for their parents, with any additional seats available for purchase at the gate.
“There are few spots in all cases for the community to be able to purchase tickets at the gate. For example, when we play Allegany, there currently are only 16 open tickets, and for our game with Mountain Ridge, we only have 6 open tickets.” The open tickets will be available at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis. If following the JV volleyball game those players leave with their families, additional open seat tickets may open up, thus allowing more individuals into the gym to see any varsity event.
“It is going to be a real task to keep up and monitor the numbers,” said Canan. “It certainly is not an ideal situation, but we are mandated to work within the perimeters established by the health department and the order of the Governor’s Office. Our main goal, when looking at all events, was to ensure that every student had the opportunity to have at least two individuals to attend to cheer them on.”
All events will operate under open seating, with social distancing measures and masks required. Bleacher seating is required for all spectators. Concessions will be open for all events at Greenway.
There will only be two access points for all games hosted by Fort Hill at Greenway. The main entrance in the front of the stadium will be only used for pre-sale entrance to ensure individuals can quickly enter and select their seating. No money will be exchanged at the front/main entrance. Pre-sale individuals may also enter through the rear gate off of Avondale for their convenience, but all those considered the visiting team must enter through the rear gate, which is the closest access to the visitor’s side bleachers. This is the only gate where money will be collected from individuals.
The first event for each sport is identified here with an indication as to what projections are for Open Tickets and when those tickets are available for purchase:
• JV football: Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, Oct. 27 — two Tickets for each student-athlete; open tickets determined by Mountain Ridge who has a capacity of 404
• Volleyball: Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge, Oct. 28 — two tickets for each student-athlete; six open tickets available at the gate
• Boys soccer: Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge, Oct. 28 — two tickets for each student-athlete; 493 open tickets available at the gate
• Girls soccer: Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, Oct. 29 — two tickets for each student-athlete; open tickets determined by Mountain Ridge who has a capacity of 404
• Varsity football: Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge, Oct. 31 — two tickets for each student-athlete, band member, Sentinelette, and cheerleader; 279 open tickets available at the gate fir pre-sale in Fort Hill main office on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Adult Tickets are $6.00, with student ticket prices set at $3.00.
