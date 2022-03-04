HAVRE DE GRACE — After finishing with identical regular-season records, a coin flip decided whether Fort Hill or Havre de Grace would make the 140-mile trek for the state quarterfinals today. The Sentinels lost.
With that, fifth-seeded Fort Hill (16-6), making its first trip to the state tournament since 2012, hits the road to play No. 4 Havre de Grace (15-6) today at 2 p.m.
The winner faces the victor of Catoctin (20-2) and Cambridge-South Dorchester (15-7) in the state semifinals.
Fort Hill captured its first region crown in 10 years on Thursday, toppling Allegany, 45-33, in the 1A West Region I title game. Carly Bennett scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Sentinels, who won both City and WestMAC championships this year.
Havre de Grace defeated Colonel Richardson, 84-45, in the 1A East Region I semis, before edging Bohemia Manor, 45-40, in the championship game on Thursday.
