ACCIDENT — Fort Hill scored five unanswered runs to start and held off a Northern comeback to win 9-4 in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals on Monday.
The Sentinels (8-12) will take on No. 1 Allegany (17-1) on Wednesday at Lions Field for the region title.
"We had a good week of preparation," Fort Hill head coach Jason McMahan said. "We came ready to play today and it showed."
Fort Hill scored two runs in the second and third innings and three in the fourth. The Sentinels added two in the sixth.
The Huskies (9-10) scored all four of their runs in the final two innings.
Jaidee Guinn pitched a complete game for Fort Hill, allowing six hits, three earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts.
"We threw strikes and let our defense play," McMahan said. "That was a huge difference for us, and then we were able to pick it up on the offensive side, scoring nine runs."
Paetyn Davis led the Sentinels with three hits.
Carley Frazee went six innings for Northern, allowing nine hits, seven earned runs and six walks with 10 strikeouts.
Madison Seese pitched a shutout seventh inning with two strikeouts.
Seese and Ada White led the Huskies with two hits.
Fort Hill split during the regular season with Northern, beating the Huskies, 14-6, back on March 21 before falling in Accident 7-6 on April 20.
The loss was part of a seven-game Fort Hill losing streak. Since then, the Sentinels have won 4 of 6.
"There were some challenges that we needed to meet during the regular season, and I think it helped us prepare even though our regular-season record may not have been outstanding," McMahan said.
"The girls didn't quit and they kept on going. ... We finally put it all together and believed."
Fort Hill now aims to try and win the region title over defending Class 1A state champion Allegany. The Campers won the teams' two regular-season meetings, 13-0 and 10-0.
"We're going to go out and have fun and do our best," McMahan said of the region championship. "Everybody knows the road leads through Allegany. ... We're happy to get the opportunity."
