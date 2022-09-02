ACCIDENT — No one played a full-strength Fort Hill team closer than Northern did last season, falling 17-7 in Week 1. Tonight, the Sentinels again open the season with Northern, traveling to Half-Mile High Stadium in Accident to begin their Class 1A state title defense.
Fort Hill returns three starters on offense and five on defense from its 51-31 win over Mountain Ridge at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis last December. The Sentinels appear deeper, however, featuring an embarrassment of riches in the backfield behind numerous new faces along the offensive line.
Sentinels head coach Zack Alkire knows as well as anyone not to take head coach Phil Carr’s Northern Huskies lightly, however, despite the Huskies’ loss of unanimous All-Area first teamers Jamison Warnick and Chance Ritchey alongside first-team All-Area center Cole Moore.
It’s no secret that to beat Fort Hill, a team needs just about all it can get to go right. Heading into tonight, the Huskies are dealing with a few injuries that are putting them at a disadvantage.
“We know we’re facing an uphill challenge,” Carr said. “With a couple injuries we have, we’re even more behind the eight ball. I expect the guys to come out, play hard and do what we do.
“We’re kind of on our third and fourth centers. Had to bring our JV center Brycen Hook up and we’ve worked Joe Burris there, a junior who’s never been a center in his life. Both are doing okay in practice. We lost Brayden Broadwater and Liam Stewart for the year. Wally Brands was hurt with a shoulder, but he’ll be okay to start. Liam is the backup QB, so that hurts.”
The Sentinels have spent a chunk of preseason sorting out Bryce Schadt’s replacement, with Lance Bender edging out Anthony Burns for the starting job heading into Week 1, according to Alkire on this week’s episode of the Views From The Press Box podcast.
“Went down and watched them scrimmage New Town at Mountain Ridge,” Carr said. “Coach Alkire and I shared tape. .... They pass the eye test for sure. A lot of speed. Add Mikey Allen to Wertz and Willis, the rich get richer. They seem to me like they’re a little faster than they were last year. They don’t have (Blake) White, but they have three good backs to make up for it. They’re big and strong up front, and that’s where games are won and lost. We’re not very big.
“I told the guys, ‘There’s no one in the state of Maryland with a tougher first game in 1A than us. Are you going to show up and play and give an effort, or are you going to tuck your tail and run?’ I know our guys are going to fight.”
Returning in the backfield for the Sentinels is Tavin Willis and Tanner Wertz, who seemingly got better as the season went on last year before capping off his year with a 163-yard performance in the state title game. Shane Welsh returns at fullback, with Oakdale transfer Steven Spencer figuring to see action at fullback.
The most notable addition to the Sentinels’ squad this year is Mikey Allen, who transferred from Bishop Walsh after years of dominating the hardwood and receiving multiple offers to play college hoops. Allen will play in the backfield and cornerback this year.
“We feel that they’re going to be a scrappy bunch,” Alkire said of the Huskies. “They were a young team last year that really put it together there throughout the season, they just happened to run into us in the playoffs. They lost guys just like everybody loses guys, but we feel that their roster is very up-and-coming.
“So going up to Northern, it’s going to be tricky for us, especially with it being the first game. We can’t forget that last year they came down to Cumberland the first week of the season and surprised a lot of people there. So we’ve definitely got to keep our heads on straight on Friday.”
The only other team to put up a tough one on the scoreboard for 48 minutes with Fort Hill last year was Hollidaysburg, with the Sentinels edging out a 35-33 victory on the road. Fort Hill was without many starters in that game due to injuries and COVID cases.
“We’ve talked about that a lot,” Carr said. “How we came out and everyone gave a great effort. Come playoffs we were a little beaten up. Knees, shoulders, elbows.
“We forced them into some mistakes last year. Our defense was just good enough to keep them from first downs. Shut them down during the second. The most recent game wasn’t much of a game.”
A benefit of the doubt that many aren’t afforded in a trip to Accident is the weather. Luckily for the Sentinels, they make their trip in early September as opposed to mid-October, when the likelihood of a blizzard is just as likely as a mild-temperatured night.
“We are definitely happy to be going there now, especially with the heat that we’ve had here,” Alkire said. “You go up to Garrett County and it’s probably going to be 15, 20 degrees cooler and it’s going to feel really nice, hopefully. So that’ll be kind of a relief to us whereas teams that might go up there later in the season and it’s 0 degrees and snowing, that’s not what you want. Happy to play them when we’re going up there earlier to avoid that.
“At the same time, playing them early isn’t what you really want because they’re a team that can catch you off guard. Last year they came down to Fort Hill and I don’t feel like the game was ever in doubt, but they had a really good showing. It really opened our eyes to what needed to be done personally with us, and I would imagine that we’ll go up there again this year and we’ll get that same kind of fight from them. I feel like they’re going to be a younger team that’s going to be really scrappy and Coach Carr’s going to have them ready to play. I’m sure they’re going to be excited to get their season started too.”
