Fort Hill’s Caleb Morgan, left, is ahead of Allegany’s Daniel Gregory during the 4x800-meter relay at the City Meet on Monday at Greenway Avenue Stadium. The Campers won the relay in 9:32.60. Gabe Browning, Carter Rice and Ian Kiddy were the other Camper runners. Braden Puffenberger, Lucas Evans and Ethan McKee were the other members of the Sentinel relay team.