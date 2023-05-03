CUMBERLAND — The Fort Hill boys and Allegany girls were winners at the Cumberland City Championship track & field meet held Monday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Sentinels boys finished with 112.5 points to Allegany’s 57.5. Lighthouse Christian Academy finished third. The Camper girls edged Fort Hill 89.5 to 81.5.
Jaxon Jones of Fort Hill and David Smith of Allegany were the top individual winners on the boys’ side. Jones took first in the 800-meter run and 1600; Smith won the long jump and triple jump.
Avery Miller won her four events on the girls’ side (100, 400, 800 and long jump). Since finishing second in the 400 to state champion Lorelei Bangit of Jefferson in her first high school race, Miller has now won 58 consecutive individual events.
Other boys winners for Fort Hill were Tavin Willis (100), Tristan Ross (200), Cooper Silber (400), Braden Puffenberger (1600), Braylin Rhodes (110 hurdles), Chase Lamb (300 hurdles), Carter Hess (discus), and Landon Sweitzer (high jump).
Zane Smith won the shot put for Allegany.
Girls winners included MaeLeigh Plummer (200 and high jump), Kamryn Rice (1600) and Carly Bennett (discus) of Fort Hill.
Allegany winners included Charlotte Taylor (3200), Sam Preaskorn (100 hurdles), Morgan Trautwein (300 hurdles), Brandi Gouchenauer (shot put) and Sierra Campbell (triple jump).
In the relays, the Fort Hill boys won the 4x100 (Willis, Ross, Tanner Wertz, Anthony Palmisano), 4x200 (Akhir Taylor, Wyatt Ranker, Braelyn Younger, Amar Perry), and the 4x400 (Morgan Delawder, Silber, Lamb, Puffenberger).
Allegany won the 4x800 (Daniel Gregory, Gabe Browning, Carter Rice, Ian Kiddy).
The Camper girls won the 4x200 (Ella Shade, Adri Meadors, Preaskorn, Campbell), 4x400 (Trautwein, Campbell, Taylor, Morgan Ruggles) and 4x800 (Trautwein, Ruggles, Ellena Nelson, Sophia Valois).
The Sentinels won the 4x100 (Brianna Boggs, Jaidyn Mellott, Jaden Emerson, Nevaeh Bunbasi).
