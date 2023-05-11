CUMBERLAND — Tristan Ross and Tavin Willis led the Fort Hill boys and Mary Delaney led the Mountain Ridge girls to victory in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference championship meet at Greenway Avenue Stadium Wednesday evening.
Willis won the 100-meter dash and Ross won the 200. They teamed with Tanner Wertz and Anthony Palmisano in the 4x100 and with Wertz and Jabril Daniels in the 4x200 for relay victories.
Mary Delaney took the 1600 and 3200 for the Miners.
Ethan Wilt of Mountain Ridge and Avery Miller of Allegany were the top individual event winners for the boys and girls, respectively.
Wilt won the triple jump and 300 hurdles. Miller won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump.
Other boys winners were Devante Ross (Northern, 400), Braden Puffenberger (Fort Hill, 800), Ethyn Peck (Northern, 1600), Casey Culler (Mountain Ridge, 3200), Liam Hamilton (Fort Hill, 110 hurdles), Zane Smith (Allegany, shot put), Carter Hess (Fort Hill, discus), Xzavier Payton (Mountain Ridge, high jump), Landon Grady (Southern, pole vault), the Northern 4x400 relay team (Ross, Peck, Ashton Sober, Derek Bittinger), and the Mountain Ridge 4x800 relay team (Culler, Brendan Kline, Ackerly Mulcaster, Will Haberlein).
On the girls side, winners included Lydia Nelson (Northern, 800), Annabeth Hughes (Mountain Ridge, 100 hurdles), Danielle Brobst (Southern, 300 hurdles), Brandi Gochenauer (Allegany, shot put), Carly Bennett (Fort Hill, discus), MaeLeigh Plummer (Fort Hill, high jump), Sierra Campbell (Allegany, triple jump), Reghan Sivic (Mountain Ridge, pole vault), the Fort Hill 4x100 relay team (Victoria Ross, Jaden Emerson, Jaidyn Mellott, Brianna Boggs), the Mountain Ridge 4x200 team (Sydney Snyder, Reese Rizzo, Cierra Cooper, Emma Michael), the Southern 4x400 team (Brobst, Iris Dubansky, Abigail Lucas, Abby Butina), and the Northern 4x800 team (Nelson, Sophia Brown, Emma Hostetler, Kaylee Bowser).
Fort Hill was followed in the boys standings by Mountain Ridge, Northern, Southern and Allegany. In the girls standings, Mountain Ridge was followed by Fort Hill, Allegany, Northern and Southern.
Focus now turns to the Maryland 1A West championship meet next Thursday and Friday at Boonsboro, with a chance for athletes to qualify for the state championship meet in Landover.
The first- and second-place finishers from each of the four Maryland region championship meets automatically qualify for the state meet. After that, the next eight finishers regardless of region qualify.
Any additional athletes who meet the state “qualifying standard” for their event advance to the state championship meet as well.
