CUMBERLAND — The pandemic has impacted us all in various ways, and all of us have had something taken from us to some degree as a result. For Fort Hill juniors Connor Hipp, Logan Mullery and Jacob Tichnell, it has taken away some memories that otherwise would have been created on and off the soccer field.
What was once a full boys soccer schedule eventually turned into a Western Maryland-only schedule before being finally turned into an Allegany County Public Schools-only schedule.
“The experience I’ve had in recent months may be a step back to normalcy, but it will never match the full experience of a high school season,” said Hipp, a junior forward. “We all realize at this point that this season won’t be a normal one, but we want to make the best of it for our seniors. Having played with some of my senior teammates for nearly 10 years, I’d want our last game together to be a memorable one.
“One thing all of this has taught me is how much it means to be bonded as a team off the field as well as on it. Some of the greatest memories come from celebrating after a game or just hanging out as a team. I was so lucky to have two very memorable normal seasons and hope to get back to that feeling next year.”
Mullery, a midfielder, echoed similar statements.
“My experience over the past few months has certainly not been ordinary,” he said. “After having our fall season stripped away, we were all uncertain of whether or not we would have an opportunity to even play the sport we love. Since then, our hopes have been high, as we have all tried to stay in shape and keep ourselves safe in case a season was possible. In times like these, you never know what will happen, so you have to make the most of every opportunity given.
“I am so grateful to have another chance at playing this season, especially for our seniors. These games are for them. They have done so much for our team and deserve the opportunity to play again. Even though this season will not necessarily be normal, we are all happy just to be out on the field. I hope that in the future things can go back to a more ‘normal’ atmosphere, but until then, we are grateful for every chance that we have to play.”
The Sentinels were 1-0-1 when ACPS halted athletics, with Tichnell nabbing a shutout in goal. He stopped 14 shots in a season-opening 1-1 draw against Mountain Ridge and wasn’t forced to make any saves in a 2-0 win at Bishop Walsh.
“Playing sports through this pandemic has been extremely challenging,” said Tichnell. “The worst thing about it is that with all the guidelines, we don’t get to have the full experience. We basically lost a year of playing, but we lost a year of making memories too. We can’t meet up outside of practice like we normally have. Our fall season turned into an early spring season. We’ve had to deal with freezing rain and snow. In the back of our minds every time we step on the field we have to tell ourselves this could be the last time playing this year.”
It has been a trying experience for head coach Jim Hott as well, who recalled receiving a text from a player the morning of Nov. 5, a day before the Sentinels were to travel to Northern.
“I looked online and saw that it had been canceled and then confirmed it,” he said. “I quickly then tried to notify the players so they could hear it from me instead of reading it on the internet.
“I was heartbroken for the student-athletes and, to be honest, it devastated me and my coaches. We understood the decision and almost expected it, but when the word came down it was still disappointing. As coaches, we work hard to prepare and teach our student-athletes about the sport we coach. But more importantly we enjoy the time we spend with the student-athletes each day at practices and games and seeing their development both on the field and off the field. It’s not all about the sport but it’s about helping these student athletes become great young adults using teamwork, sacrifice and hard work.”
During the break, Hott and his team have gotten creative about practicing, utilizing Google Meets for video calls and challenging players to work out on their own and report their results.
“The workouts were voluntary but the student athletes looked forward to them and worked hard,” said Hott. “Since the first part of the season ended I’ve tried to keep in touch with our athletes by texts, calls and posts to our team page.”
The first half of the Sentinels’ season will be played as the visiting team, as they are set to battle Allegany on Monday, March 22, and play at Mountain Ridge three days later.
Fort Hill will then host the Campers on March 31 before wrapping up its season at home to the Miners on April 6.
“We are happy and thankful to play the games we were given,” said Hott. “It was great seeing the student-athletes back together again on the field during our practices. I know as coaches it was great to have that interaction with the players and to see them interact with one another again. While the conditions are not ideal, the opportunity for the kids to get together again is important in order to get physical exercise and some healthy competition.
“This opportunity is vital for the physical health and mental health of our student athletes. I know the Board of Education, our superintendent, school administrators and teachers and staff want the best for our students and for us all to be safe. I thank them for this time we are allowed to spend with the student athletes and we are all excited to begin.”
