CUMBERLAND — An error allowed Fort Hill to score the go-ahead run with two outs in the sixth, and Ally Myers stranded the winning score at first in the seventh as the Sentinels beat No. 4 Bishop Walsh, 5-4, on Monday.
Bailee Greise gave the Spartans (11-4) a 4-2 lead in the third with a three-run home run. Jaidee Guinn got a run back for Fort Hill (6-5) with a solo homer in the fifth, and she tied it with an RBI groundout in the sixth.
Two batters later, Olivia Looker singled to left, and the ball was misplayed allowing the go-ahead run to cross home plate.
Bishop Walsh got a run on in the sixth after a Chloe Greise single, but she was stranded. And the Spartans put a pair on following a Brooke Adams hit and an Ariana Herrera walk in the seventh; however, Myers tallied the game’s final out with a strikeout — her 11th of the game.
Myers final line was four runs on four hits and four walks in seven innings pitched. Greise took the loss, surrendering five runs (three earned) on nine hits with nine strikeouts and six walks in seven complete.
Looker led Fort Hill’s offense with a 3 for 3 day at the dish with a double, and Emily Wilson went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.
Bishop Walsh is at Northern (1-9) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Hill hosts Frankfort (6-12) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 East Hardy 8 Moorefield 7
BAKER, W.Va. — Tori Pratt hit a walk-off single to lead East Hardy over county rival Moorefield on Monday.
Moorefield led 7-6 entering the bottom of the seventh, but an error on a bunt by Gabreanna Miller tied the affair, setting the stage for Pratt’s two-out game-winner.
Jace Thompson doubled twice, and Emma Heishman, Miller and Victoria Ames all doubled once. Thompson collected three RBIs, and Pratt hit safely twice and drove in a pair.
Sterling Kump homered, doubled and drove in two runs to lead Moorefield. Amber Williams and Marissa Ward tallied two hits apiece.
Moorefield (10-12) hosts Hampshire (4-19) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. East Hardy (10-8) hosts a doubleheader with Pocahontas County on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.
