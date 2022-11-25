CUMBERLAND — For the second straight season, Fort Hill and Joppatowne will square off during the playoffs at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The second-seeded Sentinels and third-seeded Mariners are both 11-1. Joppatowne figures to be a much tougher test than the team it brought from Harford County a year ago and lost 54-0 in the state quarters.
Fort Hill and Joppatowne will kick off a round later in the state semifinals tonight at 6:30 p.m.
However, Joppatowne, on a 10-game winning streak, will be without its best player, running back Steven Robinson, who has amassed more than 2,200 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.
Robinson was ejected for a targeting penalty during the Mariners’ 38-30 win over Lake Clifton last week.
Joppatowne still presents Fort Hill its biggest test since Mountain Ridge, and it’s the final team standing between the Sentinels and a potential chance at revenge against the Miners.
“We’re excited to be playing past Thanksgiving, that’s always one of the goals at the beginning of the year,” Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said. “The kids are excited to play for the opportunity to play for a state championship.”
Fort Hill has been a tear since its lone loss of the season to Mountain Ridge, winning the last six games by a combined 272-14.
Last week, Fort Hill made quick work of No. 7 Perryville, rushing for 371 yards and five touchdowns to cruise 49-7. The only thing standing between a fifth shutout in six games was a Perryville kickoff return for a score.
Sophomore fullback Jabril Daniels led the way with 166 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Mikey Allen had 72 yards and two TDs, and Tanner Wertz rushed for 79 yards.
For the season, seniors Wertz (902 yards, 10 TDs), Tavin Willis (813 yards, 14 TDs) and Allen (770 yards, 11 TDs) and Daniels (450 yards, nine TDs) fuel an offense that’s rushed for 3,447 yards and 53 touchdowns.
As the campaign winds to a close, Fort Hill is rounding into form at the perfect time.
“I feel like the kids get it, that it’s the end,” Alkire said. “Whether it’s the end this week or next week, the end is coming. There’s more of a sense of urgency to get things done. Practices have been good, and more kids have been stepping up in those leadership roles.”
Fort Hill isn’t without some adversity right now, as a flu bug has been circulating through the team, notably taking Willis out of the line-up last week.
Alkire says there have been some absences in practice this week, but he doesn’t expect key players to miss the game Friday.
Joppatowne, meanwhile, will have a key absence in Robinson, and not just for his work on the offensive side of the ball, where he averages 165.8 rushing yards per game. Robinson is also a key cog defensively, where the linebacker has 83 tackles.
Still, Joppatowne quarterback Anthony Wilson is one of the best in the state, and backup running back Christian Vias is no slouch.
The Mariners average 42 points per game and allow 16.5 on average.
“They’re super athletic, a good balance between the run and the pass,” Alkire said. “A quarterback that can beat you with his arm and his legs. The running back isn’t gong to play, but they’re very efficient offensively. Aggressive defense.”
Wilson is likely the best quarterback the Sentinels have seen since Mountain Ridge star Uma Pua’auli. The Mariner gunslinger has completed 129 of 199 passes for 2,046 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The senior also has 477 yards and nine scores with his legs.
“He’s a game-changer,” Alkire said of Wilson. “When Robinson went out next week, he played a much bigger role running the ball. He felt like he needed to step up for his team and he did. He was a big reason why they won that game.”
Joppatowne employs a spread offense, lining up in trips, two-by-two and empty sets with the primary objective to run the football.
Vias stepped in at a moments notice and ran for 45 yards on 15 carries against Lake Clifton last week after Robinson was ejected in the first quarter. For the season, he has 43 carries for 322 yards (7.5 average) and six touchdowns.
“The kid that’s stepping in was actually a starter last year,” Alkire said. “The kid is a year younger but he has the same wiggle (as Robinson). Same ability.”
Defensively, Joppatowne changes its front from week-to-week, sometimes in a four-front and other times with five guys on the line. The Mariners haven’t shied away from blitzing its linebackers or putting a safety in the box to stop the run.
Against Fort Hill, Joppatowne will likely do as most Sentinel opponents do and stack the box.
The two teams do have one common opponent in Perryville, which handed Joppatowne its lone loss of the season — 30-26 in Week 2. Alkire doesn’t put too much stock in the early-season matchup, which was laden with penalties.
Fort Hill, making its 28th trip to the state semifinals, where it has a 15-12 record, has played Joppatowne twice ever. In addition to last year’s bout, the Sentinels shut out the Mariners, 28-0, in the state semifinals in 2008 — Todd Appel’s first season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.