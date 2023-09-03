CUMBERLAND — Jacob Bone, Grant McElvie and Liam Hamilton scored two goals apiece to lead Fort Hill to a 6-0 rout of Keyser on Saturday in the Sentinels' opener at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Sentinels' goal-scoring trio are all underclassmen, with Bone and Hamilton sophomores and McElvie a freshman. Fort Hill out-shot Keyser, 32-8, and had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.
Leland Garcia made seven saves for the clean sheet. Keyser keeper Nate Lewis made nine stops.
Bone began the first-half scoring for Fort Hill — which led 4-0 at intermission — with a goal, assisted by freshman John Reinhardt at the 29:44 mark. He scored again on an unassisted tally a minute and four seconds later.
McElvie then punched two tallies across the goalmouth, both assisted by freshman Anthony Palumbo, with 12:48 and 3:17 to play in the first half.
Hamilton found the back of the net on a penalty kick with 23:42 left in the second period, and he scored on an assist by Palumbo three minutes later.
Fort Hill (1-0) hosts Bishop Walsh on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Keyser (0-6) hosts Frankfort on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
