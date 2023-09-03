FH McElvia and Swick celebrate

Fort Hill freshman Grant McElvie is lifted by senior Brady Swick after McElvie's second goal of the opening half against Keyser on Saturday at Greenway Avenue Stadium. Fort Hill won 6-0.

 Ken Nolan/Times-News

CUMBERLAND — Jacob Bone, Grant McElvie and Liam Hamilton scored two goals apiece to lead Fort Hill to a 6-0 rout of Keyser on Saturday in the Sentinels' opener at Greenway Avenue Stadium.

The Sentinels' goal-scoring trio are all underclassmen, with Bone and Hamilton sophomores and McElvie a freshman. Fort Hill out-shot Keyser, 32-8, and had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.

Leland Garcia made seven saves for the clean sheet. Keyser keeper Nate Lewis made nine stops.

Bone began the first-half scoring for Fort Hill — which led 4-0 at intermission — with a goal, assisted by freshman John Reinhardt at the 29:44 mark. He scored again on an unassisted tally a minute and four seconds later.

McElvie then punched two tallies across the goalmouth, both assisted by freshman Anthony Palumbo, with 12:48 and 3:17 to play in the first half.

Hamilton found the back of the net on a penalty kick with 23:42 left in the second period, and he scored on an assist by Palumbo three minutes later.

Fort Hill (1-0) hosts Bishop Walsh on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Keyser (0-6) hosts Frankfort on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

