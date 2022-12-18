CUMBERLAND — After stumbling in its opener, Fort Hill had quite the response on Saturday afternoon.
The Sentinels blew the game open with a 21-2 run in the first half, and Mikey Allen wowed spectators at the Franchise Classic with a flurry of four 3-pointers in a minute span in the third period.
Allen, Owen Seifarth and Anthony Burns finished in double figures, and Fort Hill dominated Broadfording from start to finish to win 76-40 at Allegany College.
"We improved from our last time out, the ball moved a little bit better today," Sentinels head coach Thad Burner said. "We played better defensively, and we did it with enthusiasm."
In that last time out, Fort Hill (1-1) never seemed to find a rhythm, and a good Berlin team took advantage en route to a 66-55 win. Less than a week later, the Sentinels looked like a different team.
Allen was the spark plug early, scoring seven quick points off a drive, a 3-pointer and a coast-to-coast bucket after picking a Broadfording guard's pocket to give the Sentinels their first double-digit lead up 15-4 with 1:59 left in the first.
Broadfording called a timeout, but Allen sunk another trey right out of the timeout. Fort Hill's lead swelled to 20-4 by the end of the first, as the Sentinels scored the final 16 points of the period.
Fort Hill went through a period of stagnation offensively when Broadfording went to a 3-2 zone. The Sentinels did well early flashing to the low post with Seifarth, who had 12 points at the half, but settled for 3-pointers too often, prompting Burner to call a time-out.
The message immediately took effect, and Fort Hill cruised the rest of the way.
"We missed (Seifarth) getting open a couple times, and then we went back to it and had some success," Burner said. "You're seeing different defenses, and you have to be able to adjust on the fly. I think we'll get better at that as we go along."
The Sentinels ended the half with five quick points by Allen — he had 15 at the break — for a 36-15 edge at the intermission.
Allen, who finished with a game-high 29 points and six 3-pointers, had a special third quarter, drilling a quartet of 3-pointers in a row to push Fort Hill's lead to 30.
"That third quarter, that stretch, was huge," Burner said. "We see flashes of that in practice, we're just getting started. I thought he was a lot more aggressive today. Just his ball-handling, attacking seams, stepping into his shot."
The senior exploded for 14 points in the period to put Fort Hill up 60-28 after three, and both teams emptied their benches with the result a foregone conclusion with 4:57 left in the contest.
Burns joined Allen and Seifarth in double figures with 10 points, drilling a pair of 3-pointers. Tavin Willis added six and Camron Banks finished with five.
Jaden Shifler led the way for Broadfording offensively with eight points, followed by Jayden Sookdeo (seven), Dawda Sylva (six) and Brandon Monroe (five).
Fort Hill now turns to its home open against Frankfort (2-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
"This is the first time these guys have played together," Burner said. "We'll continue to grow and gel. We're going to enjoy this one and get ready for Frankfort on Tuesday."
