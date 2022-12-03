ANNAPOLIS — No. 2 Fort Hill defeated No. 1 Mountain Ridge, 16-14, on Quinn Cohen's 23-yard field goal as time expired to win the Class 1A state championship on Saturday evening.
The title is the ninth in school history for the Sentinels, who also won the 2021 crown. It is the 19th football championship won by schools from Allegany County, with Allegany winning eight and Valley two.
It's the Sentinels' seventh state title since 2013.
Fort Hill finished 13-1 and Mountain Ridge dropped to 12-1.
The matchup was a rematch of last year's Class 1A title game, which the Sentinels also won, 51-31, in Annapolis.
