ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Blake White had three touchdowns as he and Tanner Wertz combined for 296 rushing yards to lead Fort Hill to a 51-31 win over Mountain Ridge in the Class 1A state championship game at Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium.
The Miners led 19-10 early in the second quarter, but Fort Hill scored 35 unanswered points to blow the game wide open.
The win gives the Sentinels eight state championships in school history, tying Allegany.
