ROCKVILLE — Leave it better than you found it.
It’s something Fort Hill girls basketball head coach Sarah Bennett preaches to her team, and something this group of Sentinels can say about the program, despite falling to Catoctin, 50-40, on Friday in the Class 1A state semifinals at Richard Montgomery High School.
Two 3-pointers and a couple of free throws were all that separated the No. 5 Sentinels (17-7) and the No. 1 Cougars (23-2), as both teams knocked down 17 shots from inside the arc.
“They played with their hearts,” Bennett said. “They left it all on the court. They played until they couldn’t play anymore. They wanted this bad, they knew they were coming in as the underdog. They gave it all they got. We’re young. This was a big experience. They definitely weren’t ready for the environment, but they know now what to do in the future.”
Catoctin opened the game on a 6-0 run with baskets by Emily Williams, Grace Williams and Taylor Smith, with the Sentinels scoring their first points at 5:52 on a jumper in the corner by Kayijah George.
After another basket by Smith, the Sentinels went on a quick 4-0 run to get within two when Carly Bennett was fouled while making a layup. She missed the free throw, but Brooklyne Noel was there to gobble up the offensive board and get the putback to fall.
Fort Hill had a chance to knot things up at the line less than two minutes later, but Bennett missed twice. Catoctin made the Sentinels pay with a 7-0 run and 15-6 advantage.
“Catoctin’s the best team we’ve played all year, no doubt,” coach Bennett said. “Those girls have the whole, entire program. They pass well, they set up a fastbreak that’s almost unstoppable. It was the best team we’ve played and I wish them luck in the state championship. We practiced all we could to stop their fastbreak, but it’s difficult to fully practice that until you play against the quality and the way they do it.”
Olivia Looker got a jumper to fall from the left elbow coming out of the timeout to stop the drought, as the Sentinels closed the opening frame on a 4-1 run and Catoctin led 16-10 after one.
“We definitely had jitters at the beginning of the game,” said Sarah Bennett. “I think girls were trying to play it off that they weren’t nervous, but it did show up at the beginning. Missing the free throws, missed passes, those kinds of things.”
The Cougars opened the second with six of the quarter’s first eight points for their first double-digit advantage.
But the Sentinels weren’t about to call it quits, as Noel got an offensive rebound putback to fall to jumpstart a 9-2 run, with Alayzia Trimble hitting Fort Hill’s lone 3-pointer to send Catoctin into a timeout at 2:22.
The Cougars got a basket coming out of the timeout, but Carly Bennett answered with a pair of free throws and George got a runner to fall to get the Sentinels to within three, 24-21.
Emily Williams answered with a 3-pointer 23 seconds before the break to keep Catoctin’s lead at six, 27-21, heading into halftime.
The Class 1A’s top seed opened the second half on a 7-0 run with a pair of freebies by Smith, a close-range basket by Emily Williams and a 3-pointer by Paige Smith to open up a 34-21 lead, Catoctin’s largest of the game.
From there, as Fort Hill continued to battle, its smallest deficit the rest of the way was nine as a floater from Bennett in the waning seconds put the score at its final.
Emily Williams led Catoctin with a game-high 19 points, while Taylor Smith added 14. The Sentinels were led by Bennett’s 14 points.
It was Fort Hill’s first trip to the state semifinals since 2012, and only the second since 1984. The trip is even more impressive by the fact that the Sentinels have only two seniors — Noel, who finished with 10 points, and Abby Spangler.
“Brooklyne Noel has been on varsity since her freshman year,” coach Bennett said. “Every sport that girl does, she just dominates. I’ve actually watched Brooklyne in sports since sixth grade. ... We definitely left her with her best basketball season. She’s very thankful and we’ll miss her so much.
“Abby Spangler, she has some of the best leadership skills out of anyone in our area. She really knows how to keep the team together. She can say things to them that some people can’t and they don’t take it the wrong way. She’s just a good motivator for the team and when she does go in there, she plays with everything. We’ll miss them greatly. We’ve always challenged everyone to leave it better than they found it, and they did that.”
With so few seniors, the Sentinels will return numerous key players, including Bennett, George and Karli O’Neal, to name a few. Coach Bennett hopes Friday’s experience can be a program building block.
“That’s what we’re working on: building a program,” Bennett said. “Building the younger girls to want to come and be a part of this, to get hungry for this. Our community, my goodness. They were having a watch party at Mezzos tonight. All throughout the school, the girls were like, ‘everybody’s talking about us.’ So the community support has been amazing. They honestly have said ‘I feel like a football player at Fort Hill’ because everyone’s paying attention.
“They’re hungry for it, they want it again next year. We’ll give them some breaks, then this summer we’ll be right back in the weight room with summer workouts and go at it again next year.”
