OAKLAND — Fort Hill took three of the opening five matches, but Williamsport went on a run, taking the next seven bouts to defeat the Sentinels on Wednesday evening in the Class 1A West Region semifinals at Southern High School.
After the Wildcats got a major decision in the opening bout at 132 pounds, Fort Hill’s Tanner Wertz pinned Aiden McCallister at 51 seconds in the first period in the 138-pound class.
Williamsport took the next match via pinfall, but Fort Hill’s Liam Wariner scored a major decision, 16-5, over Riley Collins at 152 pounds.
In the 160-pound bout, Noah Bunbasi got a win for the Sentinels when Williamsport’s wrestler was forced out due to injury.
But that was when the Wildcats went on a run, scoring pinfall wins in six of the next seven bouts. The Sentinels won the final two matches at 120 and 126 pounds with Jaxon Jones and Brayson Fleegle collecting victories via forfeit.
On the other mat, Northern punched its ticket to the region final with a 46-32 win over Garrett County rival Southern.
Aiden Schwab put the Rams in front at 132 pounds with a 4-0 decision over Austin Ravenscroft, but Chase Taylor (138) gave the Huskies the lead for good with a pinfall victory.
Northern’s Jacob Brenneman followed up with a win at 145 pounds with a second-period pin against Darien Hammers.
At 152 pounds, Southern scored a 15-0 technical fall win through Kolton Lee.
The Huskies took the next two via pinfall, with Devin Smith (160) scoring a second-period pin against Jaxsen Tasker and Jamison Warnick collecting the win in the third period against Gavin Warnick at 170 pounds.
The Rams got the next two at 182 and 195 pounds, with Hunter Sanders getting a major decision, 14-2, and Jason Thomas getting a pin against Trey Loney at 22 seconds in the first period.
Northern took the next four — Scott Beitzel won via major decision, 11-3, at 220 pounds, Jacob Beeman won via pin at 285, Nate Wilhelm (106) pinned Kade Savage at 1:13 in the first period and Matt Beitzel won via forfeit.
Southern’s Skyler Glotfelty and Jeremiah Mellinger closed out the match with forfeit victories.
