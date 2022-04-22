ACCIDENT — Fort Hill scored eight runs in the first inning to beat Northern, 13-7, on Thursday to end a four-game skid.
Northern answered with a run in the bottom half and four more in the third to trim its deficit to three, but the Sentinels scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to pull away.
Alex Robertson went 3 for 5 at the plate out of the Fort Hill lead-off spot, and Jaidee Guinn, Emily Wilson, Alyssa Shoemaker and Lindsey Ternent all had a pair of base-hits each. Shoemaker, Wilson and Ternent garnered two RBIs each.
Guinn was the winning pitcher after allowing seven runs (three earned) on 11 hits with five strikeouts and one walk in seven innings pitched. Madison Seese was tabbed with the loss.
Kylee Barnes, Emily Durst and Graci Maust tallied a pair of hits each to pace Northern's offense.
Fort Hill (5-5) is at No. 4 Bishop Walsh (10-3) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Northern (0-9) hosted Bishop Walsh on Friday and is at Meyersdale on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
No. 1 Allegany 18, Mountain Ridge 0
LAVALE — Alexa Uphold pitched another shutout, and Allegany jumped on Mountain Ridge early to roll Thursday night.
Uphold went the distance, allowing no runs on two hits, two walks and six Ks in five innings pitched. The senior David & Elkins signee is 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 20 innings pitched so far.
Offensively, Allegany roped eight doubles, led by Abi Britton with three and Skyler Porter with two. Riley Gallagher, Ava Strother and Emily McGhee struck one each. Ryland Kienhofer smacked an RBI triple in the second.
Britton led the Campers with four RBIs, and Gallagher, Porter and Uphold drove in a pair. Porter scored three times herself, while Gallagher, Strother, Britton, Mackenzie Monahan, Mackenzie Lambert and Ada McFarland each scored twice.
Maddie Pressman and Delainie Iski accounted for Mountain Ridge's two base hits — both singles.
Allegany was at No. 3 Petersburg on Friday, and Mountain Ridge (1-8) is at No. 4 Bishop Walsh on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
No. 5 East Hardy 15-11, Southern 6-2
BAKER, W.Va. — Gabreanna Miller hit a pair of home runs, and East Hardy swept a doubleheader against Southern on Wednesday.
Miller, who is committed to Bridgewater, went 5 for 8 on the day and drove in five runs — all in the second game. Autumn Crites had three base hits and three RBIs to lead the Cougars in Game 1.
East Hardy (7-6) competes in the Bub Riggleman Tournament in Moorefield this weekend. Southern (0-7) is at No. 3 Petersburg on Monday at 7 p.m.
