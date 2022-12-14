CUMBERLAND — Kayijah George and Liliana Zembower ended in double figures, and Fort Hill edged Southern, 42-40, on Monday night.
Southern had a pair of free throws in the waning seconds to tie the game but missed both. The Rams’ Carly Wilt, who scored a game-high 18, corralled the rebound but couldn’t covert the put-back.
George tallied 12 points and four steals, and Zembower added 10 points. Carly Bennett garnered eight points, seven rebounds and four assists; Karli O’Neal ended with seven points and four steals; and Alayzia Trimble racked up 14 rebounds to go along with four blocks and three scores.
Emelee Parks ended with seven points and Gabby Stem chipped in six for Southern.
In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill won 44-29. Talia Young was the Sentinels’ leading scorer at 14, and Rylee Iden was Southern’s with 13.
Fort Hill (2-2) hosts Berlin on Monday at 7 p.m. Southern (0-4) hosts Wheeling Central on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 45 Cumberland Valley 24
CUMBERLAND — Autumn Hoppert exploded for a double double to lead Bishop Walsh over Cumberland Valley on Monday night.
Hoppert finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and six steals, Izzy Kendall tallied six points and five rebounds, and Aubrey Fultz added six points. Brooke Adams stood out on defense.
Bishop Walsh held Cumberland Valley scoreless, 9-0, in the first quarter and built a 22-8 lead at the intermission. The Spartans had 12 steals during the first half.
Cumberland Valley outscored Bishop Walsh, 10-7, in the third to pull within 29-18, but the Spartans pulled away, winning the fourth 12-6. Bishop Walsh finished with 32 total rebounds — 21 after halftime.
Cumberland Valley was led by Haven Moats (six points), Julia Waltz (four) and Chloe Miller (four).
Bishop Walsh (2-4) hosts Allegany on Monday at 7 p.m.
