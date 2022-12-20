CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill came back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game entering the fourth, but Berlin held off the Sentinels, 46-40, on Monday night.
Berlin held Fort Hill to just one point in the opening period to take a 10-1 lead and took a 22-12 advantage into halftime. The Sentinels won the third quarter, 17-7, to level the score at 29 entering the fourth.
However, four Fort Hill player fouled out, and Berlin hit just enough free throws to drop the Sentinels to 2-3 on the season.
Grace Sechler topped Berlin with a game-high 23 points. Berlin made just 14 of 31 free throws, and Fort Hill sunk 10 of 20.
For Fort Hill, Carly Bennett scored a team-high 16 points to go along with eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Karli O'Neal ended with 10 points, Kayijah George score four and Alayzia Trimble pulled down a team-best 10 boards.
In the junior varsity game, Berlin won 34-21. Nevaeh Bunbasi led the Sentinels with 14 points. Elisa Barna and Sydney Walker paced Berlin with 12 points each.
Fort Hill hosts Chestnut Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m.
