Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wintry precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations around 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations around a quarter of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&