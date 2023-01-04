basketball clip art

BOONSBORO — Karli O'Neal and Carly Bennett combined for 32 points to guide No. 5 Fort Hill over Boonsboro, 55-50, on Tuesday night.

The Sentinels (3-3) built a 17-14 first-quarter lead and extended that to 30-23 at the break. O'Neal had 11 points in the first half, Bennett had eight and Kayijah George seven.

Boonsboro outscored Fort Hill, 14-7, in the third to level the tally at 37-all entering the fourth, where the Sentinels held off Boonsboro despite making just 6 of 17 free throws in the period.

O'Neal ended with 17 points; Bennett tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists; George added 10 points and five steals; and Alayzia Trimble pulled down 10 rebounds to go along with her six points.

Haylee Hartman paced Boonsboro with a game-high 19 points.

In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill won 26-11 behind Nevaeh Bunbasi's eight points.

The Sentinels host Preston next Tuesday.

Tucker County 57, Petersburg 41

PETERSBURG, W.Va — Kadie Colebeak scored 26 points in Tucker County's win over Petersburg on Tuesday in Petersburg, West Virginia.

Macy Helmick scored 11 points for the Mountain Lions (7-0).

Sammy Colaw was the only Vikings player (5-3) to finish in double figures with 10 points. Braylee Corbin, Abby Alt and Nellie Whetzel added eight points apiece.

The Mountain Lions led 23-19 at halftime. Tucker County held Petersburg to single digits in two of the four quarters.

The Vikings host Tygarts Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Mountain Lions travel to play Gilmer County on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @JKendallCTN.

