CUMBERLAND — Regardless of whatever results come via the scoreboard, Fort Hill girls soccer coach Mark Kowalski hopes his players use the upcoming season as an opportunity.
For his seniors, it’s a chance to play in the Sentinel red and white a couple more times. For his underclass student-athletes, it’s an opportunity to gain valuable experience that otherwise wouldn’t have been given.
“I am thankful that the players have the opportunity to play this spring,” said Kowalski. “I have three seniors who will get to play their final soccer games of their careers in red and white; two have played all four years of high school, and it will be an honor to walk on the field with them for their final games.
“We have a young girls’ team at Fort Hill, and I hope that our freshmen and sophomores take advantage of the experience, however brief, to better themselves as players and people.”
The soccer teams have the added benefit of not starting their seasons until late March, buying time for a possible March snowstorm to clear out or subzero temperatures to subside.
“I have told the players and coaches to be prepared for any weather that Western Maryland may throw our way,” said Kowalski. “Layers are the best.”
The Sentinels were able to get two games in before the postponement of athletics dropped in early November, a loss to Mountain Ridge followed by a 5-0 defeat against Bishop Walsh with Fort Hill hamstrung by injuries.
“This year’s pandemic has been challenging for all of us to endure; students, athletes, coaches, parents and educators,” Kowalski noted. “It affected more than just our athletics. Students had to adapt and learn in new ways, teachers had to adapt and teach in new ways, and parents had to adapt to support their children in new ways.
“While athletics are a large part of a high school community, the safety of that community and the education of that community should remain as the focus. Without safety there is no school, without school there are no students, and without students there are no student-athletes. I am thankful for the opportunity to field our players again, albeit for a short season, but I appreciate ACPS putting our community health above the pressure to continue athletics in the unsafe environments of last fall’s pandemic metrics.”
The Sentinels play the first game of the season on Monday, March 22, at Greenway Avenue Stadium as the visitor against Allegany and will host Mountain Ridge on Thursday that week. Fort Hill then hosts Allegany on March 31 before concluding its season April 6 in Frostburg.
“As a whole, we look forward to continuing our season,” said Kowalski, “playing strong opponents from our county schools, and learning and loving the beautiful game of soccer.”
