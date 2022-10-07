SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Despite an early deficit, Fort Hill scored four unanswered goals Thursday to down Frankfort, 4-1, for the Sentinels' first win of the season.
Lexy Lee gave the Falcons a 1-0 edge in the third minute of action, but Fort Hill quickly responded. Carly Bennett found the back of the net in the 14th minute, and the Sentinels took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Becky Mullenax shot a penalty kick through the goalmouth in the 27th minute.
Nevaeh Bunbasi extended the Fort Hill advantage when she scored in the 55th minute of action, and Paige Self tallied the Sentinels' fourth and final goal, assisted by Mullenax, in the 65th minute.
Fort Hill keepers Lindsey Ternent made three saves and Alexis Litten made two. Emberlyn Knotts made 13 stops for Frankfort in goal. The Sentinels outshot Frankfort, 17-6.
Fort Hill (1-7-1) hosts No. 3 Allegany (6-1-3) in Homecoming on Saturday at 9 a.m. Frankfort (2-9) is at Southern (2-8) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.