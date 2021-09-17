OAKLAND — The Fort Hill Sentinels hit the road for the first time this season to take on Southern at noon today.
Fort Hill (2-0) has a 20-2 record all-time against the Rams (0-2), winning the last 16 meetings. The Sentinels have outscored Southern, 816-151, since their first matchup 1994, a 10-3 Fort Hill win.
Southern’s last win in the series came in 2001, when Fred Gregg’s Rams defeated Barry Lattimer’s Sentinels, 29-13, in Oakland.
The teams’ last meeting was a 56-0 result in favor of Fort Hill at Greenway Avenue Stadium in 2019.
Fort Hill defeated 4A opponent Old Mill, 28-13, last week.
Blake White led the Sentinels with 117 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Tavon Willis added two scores himself, rushing for 47 yards. Tanner Wertz had seven carries for 51 yards.
TJ Lee led the defense with three sacks and eight tackles. White made a team-high 11 stops.
Josh Holtman tallied 10 tackles and had an interception. Wertz made eight stops, had a sack and forced a fumble. Shane Welsh garnered eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Southern fell to Moorefield, 46-6, last Saturday. The Rams’ touchdown came on a three-yard rushing touchdown by Gavin Warnick.
Visiting fans are reminded to bring their own chairs since there are no bleachers on the visiting side of the field.
