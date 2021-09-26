HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — Despite missing nearly its entire offensive and defensive lines, and a furious second-half comeback, No. 2 Fort Hill staved off Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, 35-33, on Friday night to remain undefeated.
The Sentinels were missing 10 players, including seven defensive starters, due to quarantining after a Southern player tested positive for COVID following Fort Hill’s 69-0 win over the Rams on Sept. 18.
Fort Hill jumped out to an early 28-0 lead as Tavin Willis and Breven Stubbs scored on long runs of 44 and 35 yards at the 6:41 and 5:53 marks, respectively.
The Sentinels extended their lead to 21-0 when Anthony Burns recovered a blocked punt in the end zone just over a minute following Stubbs’ touchdown.
Shane Welsh made it a four-score game with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Schadt at the 1:28 mark.
The Golden Tigers got on the board with the first of three touchdown runs by Xander Bainey, as he scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter.
Schadt extended Fort Hill’s lead to 35-7 at halftime when he scored on a 5-yard run 34 seconds before the break. Jacob Tichnell was a perfect 5 for 5 on extra point attempts.
But Hollidaysburg came storming back in the fourth quarter after Bainey scored on a 1-yard run at 7:27 in the third, with the Sentinels leading 35-14 entering the final frame.
Jake McGinnis tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Justin Wolfe at the 11:46 mark, just over five minutes before Bainey scored on a 5-yard run. The PAT following Bainey’s score would’ve made it a seven-point game, but the kick hit the left upright and was no good.
Hollidaysburg got the ball back and McGinnis scored on a 6-yard run with 2:13 to play, but the two-point pass went incomplete, keeping Fort Hill’s lead at 35-33.
The Golden Tigers got one final attempt at the win, as McGinnis threw a Hail Mary toward Avery Sloan on the final play of the game, but the Sentinels knocked it down and escaped with the victory.
Fort Hill and Hollidaysburg were pretty much even in every sense, with the Golden Tigers getting 18 first downs to Fort Hill’s 13 and edging the Sentinels in total offense, 389-327. Fort Hill ran 40 times for 234 yards to Hollidaysburg’s 49 for 243 yards. Both teams punted three times, while Fort Hill took care of the football with no turnovers.
Blake White, who missed a chunk of the game due to illness, led the Fort Hill ground game with six carries for 71 yards. Stubbs added 61 yards on nine rushes and Willis had five carries for 58 yards.
Schadt was efficient through the air, going 6 for 8 for 93 yards — all six of his completions went to different receivers. Saiquan Jenkins had a 28-yard catch, Welsh a 19-yarder, Isaiah Campbell a 15-yard catch, Stubbs a catch for 14 yards, Willis an 11-yard catch and Anthony Palmisano had a 6-yard reception.
Bainey led the Golden Tigers (2-3) with 122 yards on 23 carries while McGinnis went 14 of 21 for 146 yards.
Fort Hill (4-0) hosts Oakdale on Saturday, 2 p.m., at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
No. 1 Mountain Ridge 69 Smithsburg 6
FROSTBURG — Bryce Snyder threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another as top-ranked Mountain Ridge scored 56 first-half points to rout Smithsburg, 69-6, on Friday night at Miner Stadium.
A week after shutting out then-No. 5 Allegany, 31-0, the Miners continued their dominance over Western Maryland teams thus far, out gaining the Leopards 408-131. Through four games, the undefeated Miners have outscored opponents 234-12.
Snyder opened the scoring at 9:15 in the first quarter on a 10-yard run, with Jaden Lee adding a two-point run for an 8-0 advantage.
Ashton Shimko extended the Miners’ advantage to 15-0 with a 3-yard run and the point-after try at 7:57. Shimko was 7 of 9 on PATs.
The onslaught was on from there, with Snyder hooking up with Lee on a 33-yard touchdown pass before tossing a 3-yard TD to Nathaniel Washington before the end of the first.
Connor Guy tacked on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter and Lee added a 19-yard touchdown run just over a minute later.
Snyder threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Uma Pua’auli with 3:10 to go before halftime before Lee scored on a 2-yard run at 1:56 for his third score of the game and a 56-0 lead.
Will Patterson added a 4-yard run in the third quarter and Garrett Michaels an 8-yard run in the fourth to round out the Miners’ scoring.
Snyder went 11 of 22 through the air for 148 yards while Pua’auli came in in relief and went 4 for 5 with 30 yards. Pua’auli led the team in receiving with 75 yards on four catches.
The Miners ran for 230 yards, as Lee led the ground game with eight carries for 73 yards and Guy added seven rushes for 60 yards.
Mountain Ridge’s defense forced four turnovers — two on the ground and two through the air. Lee and Peyton Miller recovered fumbles, while Andrew Ketterman and Lane Frost each had an interception. Kyler Clise added nine tackles, including two solos, and a forced fumble.
The Miners travel to Frankfort on Friday, 7 p.m.
Allegany 21 Albert Gallatin 14
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Brody Williams threw for 122 yards and Brayden Hedrick rushed for just under 100, as Allegany took down Albert Gallatin on Friday night and handed the Colonials their first loss of the season.
Albert Gallatin struck first with a 2-yard run by Quentin Larkin in the opening frame, but the Campers took an 8-7 lead into halftime with a safety early in the second quarter before Williams hit Solomon Green for a 30-yard touchdown at the 2:35 mark.
Braylon White extended the Allegany lead when he rumbled into the end zone from 3 yards out in the third quarter and Brayden Hedrick made it 21-7 with a 63-yard scamper in the fourth.
The Colonials broke the 21 unanswered points run with an 11-yard touchdown run by Bruno Fabrycki with 6:52 to play, but the Campers held strong to leave with the win.
Williams completed 6 of 7 passes, with Green hauling in a 51-yard catch in addition to his score. Hedrick had three catches for 39 yards while leading the team in rushing with 95 yards on seven tries.
White added 14 carries for 50 yards and Williams had eight rushes for 45.
Allegany (3-1) hosts Smithsburg on Friday, 7 p.m., at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Moorefield 41 Petersburg 6
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Blake Funk rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns and Moorefield crushed Petersburg for its third consecutive blowout victory.
The Yellow Jackets now have a 65-22-4 edge in the series all-time. The teams have met 91 times since 1933, with the victor being award the Little Brown Jug.
Branson See complimented the rushing game well, completing 5 of 6 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. His top receiver, Coleman Mongold, caught two balls for 92 yards and a score.
Moorefield held a 406-240 edge in total offense and converted 8 of 11 third downs. Neither team had a turnover.
The Yellow Jackets’ first three scores all came on Funk runs. The touchdowns were of 28, 41 and five yards. Alex Miller gave Moorefield a 27-0 halftime lead after a one-yard TD.
See hooked up with Mongold on a 52-yard touchdown through the air during the third quarter, and Gavin Wolfe garnered the Yellow Jackets’ lone fourth-quarter touchdown with a six-yard score in the ground game.
Wolfe had 17 carries for 85 yards.
Petersburg tallied the final touchdown of the contest via a 21-yard pass from Cody Nuzum to Trace Rohrbaugh with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter.
Moorefield (3-1) will play a makeup game against Pocahontas County tomorrow at 6 p.m.
Petersburg (1-3) is at Philip Barbour on Friday at 7 p.m.
