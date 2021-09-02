CUMBERLAND — For the 2021 Fort Hill Sentinels, talent level has never been a question. Everyone in and around the program always knew it’d be there. The big question has been: Can they come together as a team?
So far, so good, says head coach Zack Alkire.
“Besides the overall play and athletic ability, which we knew they’d be athletic and strong, just the fact that they’ve come together as a team,” he said of what has impressed him so far. “The positivity. The leadership the seniors have shown. They’re a bunch of quiet kids, but they’re out there having fun.
“Last year, they’d point fingers at each other. This year, they’re running over and helping each other up. I think it’ll help us in the long run. If things go bad, it’ll help us recover. That’s what I’ve been happiest to see. With this group, it’s never been about the talent, it’s been about how they’re going to come together.”
The Sentinels went 2-1 during the fall/spring pandemic season, splitting with Mountain Ridge and beating Allegany before the spring season got canceled with two weeks to play.
Although Fort Hill returns just four starters on offense and five on defense, it largely feels like the same team from a few months ago.
Fort Hill is led by its home-run hitter, Breven Stubbs (6-foot-1, 184 pounds, senior), who has received a plethora of Division I offers from Maryland, Temple, Connecticut, Liberty and the service academies, to name a few.
The senior tailback saw limited action in the spring season due to some nagging injuries, tallying 10 carries for 34 yards and two catches for 28 yards, including a six-yard touchdown catch. But in the Sentinels’ lone game in the fall, a 31-6 win over Mountain Ridge, Stubbs recorded 151 yards on just nine carries with two touchdown runs of 80 and 47 yards.
“He’s explosive. If he gets the seam and he sees that seam and takes that seam, there’s not many players that can catch him,” Alkire said. “The thing about Breven is that he has gotten bigger since his sophomore year. There’s a couple times this season, his first carry vs. St. Frances, he took it in for a TD. He lowered his shoulder and did everything he could to get the ball across the goal line. As a sophomore, if he didn’t have the seam, that was basically it for him. This year, he’s done a better job getting the harder yards. Pass blocking he’s been really good with.
“He’s a kid that on the field, when the emotions get high, he does talk a little bit more, but his verbiage this year has been toward helping his teammates out. He understands this is it for him. With team success comes individual success, Breven understands that. He has three years of experience. Even with the offensive line, he gets that side of things. Blocking assignments, just little things like that. He’s been an awesome teammate and very supportive of the guys who are new this year.”
Joining Stubbs at halfback is Tavin Willis (5-11, 168, Jr.), who performed well during the spring season and is starting to get looks from high-level colleges.
“He’s another one of these kids who has worked extremely hard,” Alkire said. “He’s always grown up with Breven. Breven being older than him and Mikey Allen who’s over at BW doing great things. Tavin has always been the third guy. He wants to be on an equal playing field with them, so he’s worked extremely hard. He’s real explosive. His game over the last two years has developed as well. He’s become much more aggressive. He’s another one like Breven when if a hole is there, it can be trouble for the defense. He’s a much better blocker this year as well, so he’s taken a big step there from a sophomore.”
Rounding out the Sentinels’ backfield is Blake White (6-2, 180, Sr.) at fullback. White isn’t cut from the same cloth as traditional Fort Hill fullbacks that pick up two yards per carry and mostly serve as a blocker.
White, instead, provides Fort Hill with another big play option out of the backfield.
“He’s more of a home run hitter from the fullback position,” said Alkire. “Just like the other two backs, he can take it the distance. He’s strong, smart, sees the field well. He’s the guy from Day 1 of this year I went to and said, ‘This team goes through you.’ He’s been a great leader for this team. He has that positive vibe around him. He wants to go to the next level as well, but he understands it’s a team first game.”
Alkire has three options coming off the bench that he’s more than comfortable with coming out of the backfield with Shane Welsh (6-0, 188, Jr.), Tanner Wertz (5-10, 156, Jr.) and Anthony Palmisano (5-11, 140, Jr.).
Welsh will back up White at fullback, and Alkire likened Welsh as the traditional tough-nosed fullbacks the Sentinels have deployed in the past.
“He’ll do all the little things you need to get those first downs and touchdowns. He’s not afraid to get those tough yards.”
Wertz played on varsity last year as a sophomore. Alkire said he went to Wertz at the beginning of the season and told him there are a lot of kids in front of him on the depth chart and likely wouldn’t see a ton of playing time. For Wertz, it was all about playing with his older brother, Paxton, and getting better every day.
“He’s been the biggest surprise of camp so far,” said Alkire. “He’s showing a lot of confidence and speed and burst. He understands the game.”
Palmisano, like Wertz, will play as a halfback in a do-it-all role.
“Tony’s got a mix of everything,” said Alkire. “You want to think just by looking at him, he’s a smaller guy, so he has a lot of quickness and speed, but he’s one of the hardest hitters on the team. He’s a guy we’re confident we can throw in there and do everything he can to help us out.”
The Sentinels have had three players getting reps at quarterback throughout the preseason, with Bryce Schadt (6-11, 155, Sr.) and Lance Bender (6-4, 200, Jr.) being the two main contenders for the starting job. Alkire has given the nod to Schadt as the team’s starter on Friday.
“Bryce is a kid that can make things happen,” said Alkire. “There were a number of times, especially in our scrimmage against New Town, where the pocket broke down and he made a play on the run, made a play with his feet. He put one kid on skates. That’s not something I realized Bryce could really do until then. He throws a good ball. When Bryce is on, he’s on. He can turn nothing into something really quick.”
Although Schadt won the starting job, Alkire is proud of how far Bender has come as a quarterback and the job he’s done to better himself.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Lance,” said Alkire. “Lance is a kid that growing up was playing QB. He wasn’t necessarily playing QB well, but he really devoted himself to getting better. He works at his skill. He goes out of town and has a QB coach down in Fairfax that he goes to in the summertime. It’s something he’s really wanted to do and he’s gotten a lot better.
“He’s got the respect of his teammates. He’s a really smart kid. There’s times where he’d come to me, he’d sit down and draw something up, and he’s exactly right on a lot of different things. If something were to happen to Bryce, I’m confident he can step in and do things too.”
Although Anthony Burns (5-11, 150, Jr.) will also see rotational time as a split end, he has worked in practice as the No. 3 QB on the depth chart, which has allowed players to get more reps with three groups working on offense as opposed to two.
It has also allowed Alkire to implement some offense out of the Gun to his arsenal.
“Obviously, we aren’t going to go away from the Wing-T,” he said, “but a lot of the new concepts carry over with the Wing-T. We’re going to throw the ball a little bit more. We have three quarterbacks that I’m pretty confident in throwing the ball. The New Town scrimmage, I want to say in the first half it was probably 2-to-1 run-to-pass. We want to get the ball in space. Not that we’re going to throw the ball like Mountain Ridge does, but we’re going to spread it out a bit.”
Isaiah Campbell (6-3, 180, Sr.) will start at split end.
“Isaiah is a kid who usually works on his game during the offseason,” Alkire said. “He was part of a 7-on-7 team that traveled throughout the area. He’s come back a better route runner. He’s shown a lot more confidence in his game as well. He’s showing an increase in his football IQ. He made a great play against New Town where Bryce had to escape the pocket and run for his life, Isaiah found a space where he could dump it off and got us a first down on third-and-20. He’s made marks improvement in his overall game.”
Palmisano and Burns will see time at split end behind Campbell.
Jace May (6-0, 168, Sr.) starts at tight end, providing not only the blocking needed in the Wing-T offense, but also pass-catching ability over the middle.
“He doesn’t have top notch speed,” Alkire said, “but we’re not afraid to keep him in the game even if we go into our Gun sets. There’s times where one of our receivers couldn’t get into the game, but Jace knows the routes. He’s one of the guys who can play split end and tight end, which is definitely a plus.”
Backing him up will be Josh Holtman (5-11, 180, Sr.), who will be a starter on defense.
On the offensive line, Alkire commended Zander Jenkins (5-9, 180, Sr.) and Tyler Wilhelm (5-11, 187, Sr.), both of whom played running back their entire careers, but Alkire gave them a chance to see the field as a guard. Both players have taken the opportunity and run with it.
“We went to them last year and said, ‘Look guys, you probably won’t start at running back this year,’” Alkire said. “We were low on linemen, but there were multiple guys ahead of them on the depth chart at running back. Both of those guys really changed their mindset on wanting to play running back to being team players. This is the best chance for them to get on the field.
“I think those two guys are ones that will really carry our O-line this year. They’re tough-nosed kids. Both were that fullback kind of mold. They both took that spring season to learn the O-line.”
Reese Vogtman (5-11, 260, Sr.), who was unable to play in the spring season, will start at center.
“He recently broke the school front squat record,” said Alkire. “He’s really good with his hands. More of a technician than a mauler, but he puts himself in the right spots. He’s a really good kid. He really anchors that line. He’s really the only kid who’s got any kind of experience coming back — he’s got the most experience of the guys coming back.”
At left tackle will be Hunter VanMeter (6-2, 200, Sr.) while Carter Hess (6-2, 278, So.) will play right tackle.
“He’s a kid we could play at any position on the offensive line,” Alkire said of VanMeter. “He knows them all. He’s a kid if we still run the huddle, he’d be the kid telling everyone their assignment. He’s a super smart kid. He’s really devoted himself this year. He came to me at the end of spring ball and he wanted to know what we could do to make the team better and he’s done them all. He’s gotten so much stronger.”
Although Hess is inexperienced at the varsity level, Alkire isn’t worried.
“He’s the strongest kid in our program,” he said. “As a sophomore, he’s squatting 500 pounds. He’s going to be really, really good if he stays on this trajectory. He’s got that size and strength programs look for. He’s still raw, but he’s a mauler. He’ll do a good job of moving guys out of the way.”
The Sentinels will rotate plenty of guys in at interior defensive line, as Alkire emphasized the importance of keeping those players fresh.
Leading that group is Darrin Weller (5-10, 270, Jr.), who Alkire said was one of those kids that came into the program as a ninth grader and was so much bigger than everyone else.
“He’s another that devoted himself to playing this year,” said Alkire. “He’s worked really hard over the summer and also worked really hard on himself as a person. He’s carved out that role of a guy who will take up space and eat up blocks on the defensive line. He’s athletic enough and strong enough that he can make plays as well.”
Ray Whorton (5-6, 184, Sr.) will also see time there, with Alkire saying he’s probably the most skilled defensive lineman on the team.
“Ray’s a guy you look at and say, ‘No, he’s not the guy we see on TV destroying people.’ He’s very smart with his knowledge, getting to the football. He’s very quick with his hands. He’s another strong kid. He never comes off the field on defense. He’s always causing problems for the offense. We can never block him in practice. He does such a great job.”
Landen Keech (5-10, 166, Jr.) will get action inside on the line, but hasn’t gotten a ton of looks thus far due to injuries.
“He was able to come back this week and able to go full contact now,” said Alkire. “It may be some time before he can go full-time in there, but I think he can carve out time there as well. He’s a lanky guy, got the Outer Banks-style haircut. Really charismatic kid. He’ll come up to you and talk about life or football, which is great. But he’s got great technique. He’s got that same mold of some of the speed guys we’ve had in the past.”
Hess and Wilhelm are also expecting to play a heavy role in the rotation at interior defensive line.
White and Wertz will start at defense end for the Sentinels.
“They’re two guys that we’re going to look to play that position where they’ve got to cover but also stop the run,” said Alkire. “They both do a pretty good job of it. Same concepts as on offense.”
Holtman and Welsh will man the linebacker positions in Alkire’s defense.
“Josh came up as a sophomore midway through the year and didn’t start right away,” said Alkire. “I want to say it was maybe against Southern, he came in early on and from the get-go he was making plays. I remember how ecstatic Coach Appel was that, ‘Hey, we found something here.’ Josh is that guy at our middle linebacker position. His biggest struggle was coverage — he recognized that. He was with defensive backs a lot in the summertime. He wanted to improve as a pass cover guy and he’s done just that as well.”
Jenkins and Cameron Bean (5-8, 230, Jr.) will see rotational minutes in there at linebacker as well.
“He’s a junior,” Alkire said, “he kind of floats between defensive line and linebacker. But I think at one point he’ll carve a role at one of those two places.”
Willis will start at safety, while Stubbs and Palmisano line up at cornerback.
Malikai Metz (5-10, 150, Sr.) is expected to be third on the depth chart at corner.
“He played a significant amount of preseason minutes at corner,” said Alkire. “We can put him at defensive end in a Nickel package. He’s another kid that’s gotten a lot better this year. He’s an emotional kid that we love having here. We’re happy he’s come back out and is out there being successful.”
Another player who Alkire said can play all over the place is Xavier Ashley (6-2, 175, Sr.).
“He’s one of those position-less kids. He can play safety, linebacker, defensive end. He’ll be one of those kids that gets a ton of reps on the defense.”
Doing the kicking and punting duties will be Jacob Tichnell (6-0, 175, Sr.).
“He’s improved a lot, especially punting-wise,” said Alkire. “We hope to not have to punt the ball much, but he’s getting the ball off a lot quicker. And he’s a consistent kicker as well.”
Someone Alkire is excited about in the return game on special teams is Saiquan Jenkins (6-2, 170, Jr.).
“He’s a kid who could be a sleeper for us in the return game. He’s another kid that showed us his capabilities down at the New Town scrimmage that he hadn’t shown before, and a lot of that showed in the return game.”
Although Alkire isn’t worried about Tichnell or Jenkins on special teams, Fort Hill has been hard at work trying to nail down its play in the third phase of football.
“So far, the biggest area of need is special teams,” he said. “Football is a three-phase sport. You need offense, defense and special teams. Right now we’re on track for offense and defense, but the special teams is really lacking. We need to get better there. That was evident in the New Town scrimmage. New Town had two kickoff returns for a touchdown. We missed an extra point. We almost had a punt blocked. Special teams is something we need to spend a lot of time on this week and work with.”
The Sentinels open the season Friday against Northern before hosting Class 4A Old Mill a week later. Old Mill will be one of many tests on the Sentinels’ schedule, with 2018 Class 2A champion Oakdale coming to town in October after trips to Southern and Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
Fort Hill will then host Mountain Ridge and travel to Smithsburg. Before closing out the regular season with the Homecoming game, the Sentinels’ Oct. 22 slot is currently empty as they play a waiting game to find an opponent.
“Luckily the state has thrown out the rules in terms of scheduling because of COVID, so we’re going to keep monitoring the situation,” said Alkire. “If any team would drop football, we would look to pick up one of their opponents. We’re going to continue to monitor each game and hopefully be able to play all nine games.”
