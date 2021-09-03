CUMBERLAND — Thanks to the pandemic, Maryland high school football fans haven’t had to wait as long as usual to see the local teams back in action.
It’s been 168 days since the last high school football game at Greenway Avenue Stadium. That streak ends tonight, as Fort Hill opens its season at home against Northern.
The Sentinels and Huskies have only played each other five times, with 2007 and 2008 being the only regular-season meetings. The previous three matchups — 2014, 2015 and 2016 — were all first-round playoff meetings.
The Sentinels return just four offensive and five defensive starters from last year’s team, with the offense being led by Breven Stubbs, who enters his senior campaign with a plethora of Division I offers.
Stubbs is joined in the backfield by senior Tavin Willis, who is also fielding college offers, and junior fullback Blake White.
Bryce Schadt was named the Sentinels’ starting quarterback earlier in the week, as the team begins its quest for their eighth state title in school history.
In the Huskies’ last full season, they finished 8-2 before splitting their two games in the fall portion of the 2020-21 pandemic season.
Chance Ritchey leads the Northern defense, sliding out to linebacker from defensive line. Ritchey is one of three players — Jamison Warnick and Cole Moore — from the 2019 team that finished 8-2.
Mother Nature hasn’t been kind to the Huskies over the past 10 days.
“We’ve had thunderstorms every evening, so we’ve had a couple of practices cut short,” Carr added. “And when we do go inside and try and get something out of practice, we’re fighting with two soccer teams and volleyball for gym time.”
Warnick will lead the offense out of the backfield after a 1,000-yard season in 2019. Warnick will also play some quarterback out of the Wildcat formation, as the Huskies transition to a more run-oriented offense following the graduation of quarterback Zach Hallenbeck. Ritchey and Moore are three-year starters on the offensive line, with Ritchey at left tackle and Moore at left guard.
“We know we’re going up against a team that’s good,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “They have guys that don’t play both ways. All but two of our guys are staying on the field.
“We don’t have a JV game, so we’ll take a few extra kids that can see some time.”
Northern (0-0) at Fort Hill (0-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Fort Hill leads, 5-0
LAST MEETING: Nov. 11, 2016 — Fort Hill won, 42-6
LAST SEASON’S RECORD: Northern 1-1, Fort Hill 2-1
FOR THE RECORD: Northern played two games — both in the fall — during the pandemic season, falling to Allegany before defeating Southern, 41-0. … Phil Carr enters his 24th season as head coach of the Huskies with a 122-110 record. Carr also won his 400th game as Northern’s baseball coach last spring. ... Zack Alkire enters his second season as Fort Hill’s head coach after going 2-1 during the pandemic season. … In the five meetings between the Huskies and Sentinels — 2007, 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2016 — Fort Hill has won all five meetings by a combined 227-41. The matchups in 2014, 2015 and 2016 were playoff games.
Hampshire (1-0) at Frankfort (1-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 33-12
LAST MEETING: Sept. 4, 2020 — Frankfort won, 36-0
LAST WEEK: Hampshire def. Preston, 21-0; Frankfort def. Moorefield, 19-0
FOR THE RECORD: Both teams are coming off of season-opening shutouts. Hampshire’s last win over Frankfort came in 2016 when the Trojans won 34-21 in Romney, West Virginia. The Falcons have won 13 of 14 in the series. Frankfort is without its starting quarterback with Luke Robinette serving a one-game suspension after being ejected for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty last week. ... Frankfort’s rushing attack gashed the Yellow Jackets for 317 yards on 45 carries, for a 7.04 average, and three touchdowns. Peyton Clark had 14 carries for 94 yards and Parker VanMeter carried it 12 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. Corbin Stone and Joel Myers had the other two scores. Sophomore Landon Kinser will get the start in center tonight, he had two rushes for 53 yards last week. Defensively, Frankfort limited Moorefield to just 142 yards of offense and eight first downs. ... Hampshire opened the season with a win for the first time since 2017, another win over Preston. Trojans quarterback Alex Hott completed 18 of 40 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Ashton Haslacker garnered 137 yards of total offense; 82 through the air and 65 on the ground. Austin Taylor had two receiving touchdowns and Jacob Staub had the other.
Berkeley Springs (0-1) at Keyser (0-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Keyser leads, 23-4
LAST MEETING: Sept. 4, 2020 — Keyser won, 61-33
LAST WEEK: Berkeley Springs lost to Petersburg, 58-56; Keyser’s game against Robert C. Byrd was postponed due to COVID
FOR THE RECORD: Keyser has dominated the series with Berkeley Springs as of late, winning 18 straight. The Golden Tornado have won by at least two scores in every meeting since 2006, a 48-42 Keyser victory at Morgan Field. The last time the Indians won was in 1995, when Berkeley Springs beat Keyser, 15-8, at Stayman Field on the campus of WVU Potomac State. ... Keyser, ranked No. 10 in the Class AA WVMetroNews power rankings, is playing in its first game after last week’s matchup against Robert C. Byrd was called off due to a COVID issue. The Golden Tornado are led by returning All-Potomac Highlands rusher Sammy Bradfield. The senior carried it 63 times for 453 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last year and tallied 571 yards and 10 TDs through the air. Gabe Ryan, who was an All-State defensive lineman a season ago, enters his junior year leading the Keyser defense. ... Berkeley Springs fell in a 58-56 shootout at Petersburg last week in its first game of the season. Quarterback Gavin Barkley completed 20 of 42 passes for 396 yards, scoring eight touchdowns (six through the air, one on the ground) in defeat.
Allegany (0-0) at Anacostia, D.C. (0-0)
KICKOFF: 6 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting
LAST MEETING: N/A
LAST SEASON’S RECORD: Allegany 1-3, Anacostia did not have a season
FOR THE RECORD: Bryan Hansel enters his sixth season as Allegany head coach, having led the Campers to a 26-20 overall record. … Allegany’s last winning season came in 2017 when the Campers went 9-3. … Sophomore quarterback Brody Williams leads the Camper offense after completing 13 of 34 passes for 176 and two touchdowns in three games during the spring portion of the pandemic season. … Braylon White and Trevor Milburn are returning starters in the Alco backfield, with Solomon Green returning at wideout. The Campers’ defense yielding 20.5 points per game during the 2020-21 season. … This will be Anacostia’s first-ever meeting against an active area high school. ... Before not having a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anacostia finished with a 9-3 record. … Indians’ head coach Jason Lane was named District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association Stripes division coach of the year. … With an enrollment of under 400 students, Anacostia High School would be classified as a Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 1A school. … Prior to two seasons ago, Anacostia’s last winning season was in 2012, when the Indians went 7-5. In the six seasons between 2012 and 2019, Anasotia had a combined record of 12-53.
Moorefield (0-1) at Pocahontas Co. (1-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Moorefield leads, 5-2
LAST MEETING: Sept. 4, 2020 — Moorefield won, 38-6
LAST WEEK: Moorefield lost to Frankfort, 19-0; Pocahontas County def. Tucker County, 34-14
FOR THE RECORD: Moorefield is looking to bounce back from a poor performance at home against Frankfort last week. The Yellow Jackets and Pocahontas Co. have played every year since 2014, and they’re 3-2 in the series since Matt Altobello took over as head coach. In the last meeting in Dunmore, West Virginia, Moorefield won 9-8. ... Moorefield quarterback Branson See completed 7 of 12 passes for 61 yards in a 19-0 loss to Frankfort last week at Yellow Jacket Stadium. Gavin Wolfe was the leading rushing, carrying it 13 times for 48 yards. Coleman Mongold was the top pass-catcher with a 23-yard grab. Moorefield is looking to make its third straight playoff appearance. ... Pocahontas Co. fell behind 14-0 last week against Tucker Co. before exploding for 34 unanswered points. Cage Burdette scored three touchdowns. Burdette’s crossed the pylon twice on passes from Braedan Hayhurst and again a 60-yard punt return touchdown. Kicker Clayton Burns made three field goals of 23, 26 and 40 yards.
East Hardy (1-0) at Clay-Batelle (1-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting
LAST MEETING: N/A
LAST WEEK: East Hardy def. Gilmer County, 41-20; Clay-Batelle def. Federal Hocking (Ohio), 48-0
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy is up to No. 3 in the WVMetroNews power rankings from No. 9 last week; meanwhile, Clay-Batelle entered the poll at No. 8 after its Week 1 rout. The Cougars have never played Clay-Batelle. Led by longtime head coach Ryan Wilson, who has coached the Cee Bees since 1995, Clay-Batelle has made the playoffs 11 times during his tenure. ... East Hardy scored an emotional triumph last Friday against Gilmer County at Glenville State. The Cougars played one day after teammate Josh Hahn was killed in a car accident. The team wanted to play in his honor and Hahn’s parents gave them the OK. East Hardy’s Air Raid offense exploded for 41 points in the win. Quarterback Mason Miller completed 12 of 15 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns and carried it 12 times for 105 more yards and another score. Damian Iman had 15 carries for 119 yards and two TDs, and Dawson Price hauled in 10 passes for 133 yards and two scores. Miller led the defense with 12 tackles and a forced fumble. ... In Clay-Battelle’s win last week, Federal Hocking suited up just 12 players, and after a pair of injuries, the Lancers played the second half with just 10 players. Carson Shriver led the Cee Bee’s with 6 carries for 76 yards and three TDs; Brady Ammons had 79 yards and a score; and Maverick Gum had 88 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Noah Sollars caught two passes, both touchdowns, for 97 yards.
Buffalo (1-0) at Petersburg (1-0)
GAME POSTPONED: Tonight’s game between Petersburg and Buffalo, the No. 6 team in WVMetroNews’ Week 2 power rankings, was postponed due to a COVID-19 issue.
