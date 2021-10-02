CUMBERLAND — Considering the deep history of the Fort Hill football program, it’s hard to believe there are many Class 1A and 2A schools that it hasn’t played. This afternoon, the Sentinels can cross Oakdale off the list of never-before-played opponents with a 2 p.m. kickoff at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Fort Hill (4-0) comes into today’s contest off the back of a thrilling 35-33 win over Hollidaysburg last week while missing numerous starters due to quarantines following a positive test with a Southern player after the Sentinels-Rams game two weeks ago.
The Sentinels are No. 2 in the Area Top Five for the fourth week in a row and the No. 1 team in the Maryland Class 1A West point standings.
The Fort Hill ground game has five players in triple digits through four games, with Blake White leading the way with 375 yards on 42 carries and five touchdowns to go along with an 80-yard touchdown catch-and-run.
Despite missing a game due to injury, Breven Stubbs is averaging 8.2 yards per carry (22 for 181) with two touchdowns.
Tanner Wertz is the team’s third-leading rusher with 161 yards on 27 carries, while Tavin Willis has added 26 rushes for 139 yards and four touchdowns while hauling in six catches for 56 yards.
Quarterback Bryce Schadt is just under 300 yards through the air, going 15 of 25 for 299 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 22 rushes for 113 yards and two TDs.
Class AA Oakdale (2-2) is coming off the back of a heartbreaking 54-53 overtime loss to Linganore last week.
The Bears overcame a 21-point deficit in the final 7:15, but fell short after a two-point pass went incomplete.
Oakdale star wideout Cameron Dorner had three touchdown receptions in the loss and has the second-most receiving yards in Frederick County.
