CUMBERLAND — After serving three straight shutouts, Fort Hill goalkeeper Jacob Tichnell was named MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches Maryland Player of the Week for the week of October 4-10.
The senior keeper logged an impressive 22 saves in a 2-0 win over cross-town rival Allegany, and six stops in both cleansheet victories against Northern, 1-0, and Hampshire, 4-0.
"Jacob is, in all honesty, one of the best soccer players that I've seen," Fort Hill head coach Zach Steckman said. "In the goal, he's just incredible. It's a big honor for him.
"He's very well-deserving of it. We hear from so many coaches how great Jake is. To see him every day and all the hard work he puts in, he's very deserving."
