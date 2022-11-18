CUMBERLAND — The Fort Hill coaching staff is very aware of the threat Perryville presents to the Sentinels’ bid for a ninth state championship, and it was reminded again three weeks ago.
Zack Alkire and his assistants searched through the archives before playing Allegany to find tape of the 2011 Sentinels, hoping to glean some insight from a potent offense led by Dylan and Garrett Clay.
They stumbled upon one game film they wish they hadn’t.
Fort Hill, unbeaten at 12-0 and seemingly destined for a state championship berth in Todd Appel’s fourth season at the helm, was upset by Perryville, 20-14, in overtime in the semifinals at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Sentinels, who had hoped to get another crack at Dunbar after the Poets eliminated them in the 2010 playoffs, came up a game short.
If No. 2 Fort Hill (10-1) has aspirations of enacting revenge on unbeaten and top-ranked Mountain Ridge in Annapolis come December, then it first must avenge the Sentinels’ loss 11 years ago to No. 7 Perryville (7-4) tonight at 7 p.m.
Rest assured, Perryville won’t sneak up on Fort Hill this time around.
“It’s a similar situation to 2011,” Alkire said. “Both are teams that we thought could win a state championship. The point needs to be, on any given day, a team that has played this far in the playoffs has some talent. If you don’t show up to play, you could be practicing basketball or wrestling sometime soon.”
Fort Hill checked its first box of the postseason with flying colors last Saturday, crushing Allegany, 48-0, in a game where the Sentinels led 34-0 at halftime and held the Campers to just 65 yards of total offense and six first downs.
The trio of Tanner Wertz, Tavin Willis and Mikey Allen became a quartet with the emergence of tough-nosed sophomore Jabril Daniels at fullback, as all four found the end zone Saturday.
It was the most-complete game Fort Hill had played since a 49-21 rout of Oakdale on Sept. 30.
Alkire hopes that determination continues against Perryville.
“We’ve got to make sure that our focus is there and continue the intensity from Saturday night,” he said. “They are an athletic team that can hurt you in a number of different ways. We just have to keep our focus.
“Offensively, they have a good mix of run and pass, they’re a gun spread team. We have to be really sharp and understand the game plan.”
Perryville — a winner of four straight, including a 17-16 defeat of Green Street Academy in a Class 1A East Region co-championship — relies heavily on its run game to move the football.
The Panthers average just 218.4 yards per game, 167.7 of which come on the ground. Junior Ethen Gunter is their bellcow with 190 carries for 1,213 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has all but three of the team’s rushing touchdowns.
Compare that to Fort Hill, which has three running backs with double-digit scores (Willis 14, Allen 10, Wertz 10) and has 394 carries for 3,076 yards (7.8 yards per carry average) and 48 touchdowns as a team.
“They have a running back that’s very shifty,” Alkire said. “When he gets north-south, he’s tough to bring down. Couple larger offensive linemen that we can’t let get up inside us, and a defensive line that comes off the ball extremely hard. They’re aggressive, really fly off the football.”
The wildcard for Perryville is the Swiss Army knife that is Zack Ayers, who has 480 yards on the ground, 308 yards receiving, 244 return yards and is arguably one of the top kickers in the state.
Ayers is 7 of 8 on field goals with a long of 45 yards and is 24 of 26 on extra points. He also handles the punting and has thrown a pass this year.
“They have a receiver who does a lot for them,” Alkire said. “Just like New Oxford had a receiver that was very quick off the ball, they have one too. An all-everything kind of guy. Kicks, punts, plays quarterback for them sometimes. We’ll need to play well to stop him.”
Perryville runs a 5-2 set on defense, but against run-first teams, it often pulls its two safeties down as linebackers to clog up running lanes. The Panthers allow 18.7 points a game.
That strategy has been successful against Fort Hill this season, but with more varied play calling, the introduction of the Wildcat with Allen at quarterback and the increased workload of Daniels at fullback, Alkire is confident in his team’s ability to move the football.
“The kids showed this last week the difference between showing up to play and showing up with excitement to play,” he said. “When they show up with passion, they’re going to be hard to beat, no matter if teams stack the box or not.”
Wertz leads the Sentinels through 11 games with 823 yards on the ground, followed by Willis (813), Allen (689) and Daniels (284). Allen has a team-high 1,338 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns. Willis boasts a team-best 16 total scores and 96 points.
If Perryville does have success stacking the box, quarterback Anthony Burns is capable of making it pay, as he’s completed 32 of 54 passes for 597 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions this year.
Kicker Quinn Cohen is 45 of 48 on extra points and 2 of 7 on field goal attempts with a long of 24.
Yet, the most prolific attribute of Fort Hill during the second half of the season has been its defense, which has allowed just seven points total in five games since falling to Mountain Ridge, a span that includes four shutouts.
Opponents average just 124.6 yards and 7.5 points a game against Fort Hill.
Carter Hess is the Sentinels’ leading tackler at 124 stops with 21 tackles for loss and two sacks, followed closely by Bryson Metz at 116 combined tackles to go along with two sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and eight tackles for loss.
Anthony Palmisano tops Fort Hill’s secondary with four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, and Chevy Perkins tallies a team-high 6.5 sacks.
“There is a sense of urgency, the defense has been our calling card,” Alkire said. “We’ve been able to rely on them. Defense has put our offense in good positions too. We’ve had continued success, even in our bad days offensively.”
Fort Hill is favored over Perryville in nearly every statistical category, but games aren’t played on paper.
Perryville brought that adage to life 11 years ago. Fort Hill hopes to avoid a repeat tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.