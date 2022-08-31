CUMBERLAND — After many years, it has been said that Fort Hill football doesn’t rebuild — it reloads. This year, the Sentinels will put that to the test.
After losing 20 seniors to graduation, Fort Hill returns just three starters on offense and five on defense from the lineup in the Sentinels’ 51-31 state championship win over Mountain Ridge last December at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. It was Fort Hill’s sixth Class 1A crown and eighth overall.
But the Sentinels look deeper than ever across the board, from the roster to the coaching staff, and hope it will result in another state championship for head coach Zack Alkire, whose first full season as head coach was last year.
“It was certainly a rollercoaster,” Alkire said, noting the death of junior Saiquan Jenkins less than 48 hours before the Homecoming game. “We started the season with not a whole lot of expectations, which we reminded the kids of this week. We usually perform well at the (Queen City) Quad, we don’t normally perform well at New Town. Then last year we didn’t perform well against Northern, then we play really well for a few weeks, then the Quan stuff happens.
“You have that emotional high, playing throughout the rest of the playoffs playing for ourselves and playing for Quan and his memory. Lots of ups and downs, it was enjoyable. You obviously don’t want to lose anybody, so that part wasn’t enjoyable. But seeing how the kids were able to come together and do what they did was phenomenal to see.”
Among the Sentinels lost due to graduation include Player of the Year Blake White, Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Lee, five more All-Area first teamers, three All-Area second teamers, and three All-Area honorable mentions.
The Sentinels, however, may be deeper than ever with All-Area second teamer Tavin Willis (5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Senior) leading a stable of backs nearly half a dozen deep that all have the capability of leading the charge in the run department.
“He’s a kid that wants to do everything he can to help the team win,” Alkire said of Willis. “He wants the ball in his hands but understands with the offense we run, that won’t happen every time. He’s made a big effort this offseason to get stronger.
“The one thing I’ve noticed so far besides him looking much faster is he’s not afraid to block anybody. He’s being more aggressive with the ball in his hands, too. He’s getting north-south quicker, which I think will allow him to rack up more yards this year and I think that’s what scouts want to see. … He’s a kid who’s been getting D1 looks. He’s had visits to Maryland and Virginia Tech. With the season I believe he’s going to have this year, the sky is the limit for Tavin.”
Also returning to start on offense is Carter Hess (6-2, 293, Jr.), whose work in the trenches on the offensive and defensive fronts earned him Lineman of the Year honors as a sophomore in 2021.
“It seems like he’s been here forever,” Alkire said of his junior offensive tackle. “I feel like I’ve heard his name for a long time now. He really asserted himself last year. We knew he’d be a force on the offensive line. He has a little bit of The Blind Side in him where he’ll take kids for a ride and laugh about it the whole time.”
Lining up along the O-line with Hess will be Cameron Bean (5-8, 220, Sr.), who didn’t start until Tyler Wilhelm went down with an injury and was unable to play in the state championship game.
“He was in a reserve role for much of the season last year,” Alkire noted, “but he stepped up late in the season and played well for Tyler, who played all season long. That was a worry when Tyler went down with an injury. But Bean stepped right up and filled that role almost to perfection.
“He’s a kid that has lived in our weight room. That goes to show who he is and what he wants to do. He was one of two kids on our team last year that had fire department training and wasn’t afraid to go in there to try to save Quan. That speaks a lot to his character. Those are guys you want on your team and guys you want to run behind because you know he’ll do whatever it takes to have success.”
Outside of Willis, Hess and Bean, the Sentinels will have quite a few holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball.
Lining up at the other guard position across from Bean will be Logan VanMeter (5-10, 200, Jr.), who is the younger brother of 2021 All-Area first teamer Hunter VanMeter.
Manning the other tackle position will be Brayden Sines (6-1, 250, Jr.), who Alkire praised for his potential.
Rounding out the offensive line at center will be Kaden Sharpless (5-10, 185, Sr.), who Alkire said he expects to play a ton of minutes.
“I feel that with the offensive line — we talk about the backs we have and how blessed we are there — I feel if the O-line can stay healthy, it can be a really solid unit,” Alkire said. “It’s looking really good so far. Coach (Shaun) Lewis did a great job last year — he took two fullbacks and made them guards. This year he has five guys who are traditional linemen.”
As of the middle of last week, the person taking the snap from Sharpless was undecided, as Lance Bender (6-4, 215, Sr.) and Anthony Burns (6-0, 150, Sr.) have been battling it out for the starting quarterback role this preseason.
“I feel like they’ve competed against each other since they’ve been little,” Alkire said. “Both have a really good upside. Lance has the size advantage, whereas Burns is probably a little more athletic. Both throw a really good ball, both can make plays. I don’t feel like we can’t go wrong either way.”
While Willis has the ability to be a starting running back on pretty much every team in the area, the back getting the attention of many area football fans heading into this season is Mikey Allen (6-0, 170, Sr.), who starred on the hardwood at Bishop Walsh the past couple of years.
Allen’s last high school sports appearance locally was hitting game-winning 3-pointers on back-to-back nights at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament in March. Alkire hopes the senior tailback can provide similar highlight reels on the gridiron.
Allen hasn’t played organized football since his middle school days in the Cumberland Area Youth Football League, but Alkire says he hasn’t lost a step.
“It didn’t take him very long to re-acclimate himself to football,” said Alkire. “He stepped in there right away and basically showed that even though he’s been on the basketball court the past couple years, he’s going to be something special on the football field as well.
“The kids, as far as I know, have welcomed him with open arms. What I like most about Mikey is that he’s putting in the time and effort to re-learn everything. When he’s not getting reps, he’s not talking to other players. He’s focusing on things so he can learn and it’s rubbing off on other kids. You’re starting to see other kids shut down those outside conversations. That probably comes from him being at a place he had a lot of high-level recruits coming in. He’s been able to bring that to our program, which is great.”
Filling the White-sized hole at fullback will be Shane Welsh (6-0, 190, Sr.).
“Shane is a kid that is one of those throwback guys,” Alkire said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid. He’s a kid that really loves to play. We missed him for a long period of time last year. He’s a kid that he played in the Mountain Ridge (regular season) game, started at middle linebacker and basically sealed the game away in the second half — he did that all on a broken tailbone.”
Splitting time at fullback with Welsh will be Steven Spencer (5-11, 185, Jr.), a transfer from Oakdale.
“He’s a kid that if he starts out at Fort Hill and he works his way through the Patriots and he’s with us through JV, he’s probably a starter this year,” Alkire said. “Right now he’s in a reserve role, but he showed in the Quad that he can be special.”
All of this is before mentioning a backfield member who seemingly heated up even more as the season went on, ending as the Sentinels’ leading rusher in the state title game: Tanner Wertz (5-10, 165, Sr.).
“The one glitch against Tanner last year was ball control,” Alkire said, “but he got a lot better with it as the year went on. Knock on wood, so far this year I don’t think he’s dropped a ball yet.
“I think one of the things we did a poor job of last year was rotating guys when it mattered. I don’t know how many times Blake or Tanner came off the field winded. We need to do a better job of rotating guys so that doesn’t happen. A lot of athletic guys will play two ways, but they don’t need to play every play. That’s going to be one of our goals this year is to spread that wealth.”
Replacing Isaiah Campbell at split end will be Anthony Palmisano (6-0, 165, Sr.).
“Every year you hear we’re going to throw the ball more, but we really are going to throw the ball more,” Alkire said. “We tried to get to it last year but never evolved to that point. I felt like last year we opened the offense up, had some Gun sets and opened up the box. The next stage of that is to open up the offense a little more and throw it.
“That’s something Tony’s really going to be involved in. When you’re looking at our offense, he kind of gets ignored, but any time he got in the game last year he got positive yards.”
Rounding out the offense, replacing Jace May at tight end will be a mix of Bryson Metz (6-1, 190, Jr.) and Landon Keech (5-11, 165, Sr.).
“We have two pretty solid tight ends,” Alkire said. “I think the thing that would maybe not allow them both to rotate at tight end is if we have an injury on the offensive line. Bryson is the prototypical tight end. He’s a kid I believe college will want to look at because he has that size and speed with great hands. In the run game, he’s going to seal that edge along the tackles.”
Also listed on the offense are halfbacks Jabril Daniels (5-11, 185, So.), Akhir Taylor (5-7, 135, Jr.), Jaxon Jones (5-9, 135, Sr.), Cooper Silber (6-1, 175, Jr.), Chevy Perkins (6-1, 180, So.) and Tyler Hopkins (5-11, 135, Sr.), wide receivers Gavin Carney (6-2, 175, Jr.), Landon Sensabaugh (6-0 150, Jr.), Braylin Rhodes (6-0, 130, Jr.), Amar Perry (5-11, 160, Sr.), split end Evan Scell (5-10, 140, Jr.), tight end Quinn Cohen (6-1, 185, Sr.) and offensive linemen Jaylan Atkinson (5-11, 165, Jr.), Scooter VanMeter (6-0, 280, Sr.), Riley Williams (6-0, 170, Jr.), Darrin Weller Jr. (5-10, 270, Sr.), Noah Twigg (5-11, 240, Jr.), Cameron Banks (6-1, 245, Jr.) and Landon Sturtz (5-11, 235, Sr.).
Silber and Cohen are vying for kicking duties to replace Jacob Tichnell.
Two of Fort Hill’s five returning defensive starters from the game in Annapolis come on the defensive line, with Keech and Hess looking to once again haunt opposing offenses.
“Landon plays the role of strong side defensive lineman,” Alkire said. “He played away from Carter a lot last year. He was basically the run stopper when you’re looking at him and Lee. Landon was the guy we’d line up against tight ends, take on fullbacks. He did a great job last year and he’s a great kid to have around.”
As of last week, the Sentinels had six or seven players vying for the remaining starting spots on the D-line, according to Alkire.
Getting the majority of work at linebacker are Welsh, Metz and Spencer, along with Wertz, Daniels and Perry.
The Sentinels had an elite secondary last year and will look to replicate that in 2022.
“It starts with Tavin,” Alkire said. “He can play both safety and corner. He’s a very versatile player.
“At corner, it’ll probably be Mikey and Tony. Tony started last year at corner and was able to lock down the better receivers we faced. Because we had so much success with Tony and Breven (Stubbs), it allowed us to do a lot of things on defense. Knowing we have Tony, being able to slide Mikey in there has been a blessing for us. So far it’s been great and it could be one of the better secondaries we’ve had at Fort Hill in recent memory.”
The Sentinels’ ever-evolving defensive scheme, meticulously planned to counter whichever team they face on a given week last year, will continue this year, with Alkire noting that when they use a 4-3 look, they’ll play with two safeties. The move allows Burns to take on some additional defensive responsibilities alongside Willis at safety.
Also listed on the depth chart defensively are Christian Robinson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Scooter VanMeter, Williams, Weller Jr., Sines, Twigg, Sharpless, Logan VanMeter, Banks and Sturtz at defensive line, Bender, Cohen, Perkins, Atkinson, Hopkins and Bean at linebacker and Taylor, Jones, Silber, Carney, Sensabaugh, Scell and Rhodes in the secondary.
Despite the turnover, the Sentinels certainly hope this year is a reload, and they will look to hit the ground running Friday night at Half-Mile High Stadium in Accident to take on Northern.
