CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge both scored first-half goals and then the defenses shined as the two teams battled to a season-opening 1-1 double overtime draw Wednesday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Sentinels’ Connor Hipp scored first, taking a 1-0 lead on an assist from Logan Mullery with 34:01 to play in the first half. Hipp’s score was Fort Hill’s first of 10 shots on goal. Mountain Ridge would finish with 17.
The Miners’ tied it with 22:46 left in the half on Jacob Ritchie’s penalty kick, awarded due to a hand ball in the box, found the upper right corner of the net.
The game was played in the middle of the field most of the night. Mountain Ridge began to mount a strong second half attack to be thwarted each time by the Sentinels’ defense.
Fort Hill goalie Jacob Tichnell made two fantastic saves as he tipped a shot by Mountain Ridge’s Joey Oyer over the top of the goal and got to the ground quick to stop another shot that looked destined for the corner of the goal. He finished with 14 saves.
Mountain Ridge’s Ethan Ashenfelter finished with six saves and the Miners dominated in corner kicks, 14-1.
The teams then played through two scoreless 10 minute overtime periods before ending in the 1-1 draw.
Both teams next games are on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Sentinels play at Bishop Walsh beginning at 3:30 while the Miners go to Northern for a 7 p.m. start. The junior varsity will play at 5:30 p.m.
