Updated: March 29, 2021 @ 1:08 pm
Serving Western Maryland and thePotomac Highlands of West Virginia
CUMBERLAND — The varsity football game between Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues, according to the Allegany County Public Schools.
The game will not be rescheduled.
