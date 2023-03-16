Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge combined to place 13 on the All-Area first team, and eight schools made up the 28 selections.
Ten of the 11 area schools had at least one player on the first or second unit.
Coaches were asked to submit nominations from their own teams for All-Area. Those players were compiled into a ballot, which was then sent out to the area’s head coaches for a final vote.
Eleven schools submitted nominations and nine returned ballots.
The Sentinels, who capped a 13-1 season with their second consecutive Class 1A title and ninth overall, slotted seven on the first squad.
With a 12-1 record, a second straight Class 1A runner-up finish and their first undefeated regular season in school history, the Miners slotted six. Allegany, which finished 7-4, placed five.
Frankfort (11-2) and Northern (5-6) garnered three first-team selections apiece, Keyser (5-5) garnered two, and East Hardy (9-3) and Petersburg (7-4) had one player each.
First Team Offense
Mountain Ridge senior Uma Pua’auli, the area’s Player of the Year, was the unanimous pick for the first team quarterback.
Pua’auli, in his first year under center, completed 138 of 222 passes (62.2%) for 1,908 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. With his legs, Pua’auli, rushed for 1,203 yards and 21 touchdowns on 127 carries.
The Miners star led the area in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns and was third in rushing yards, third in rushing touchdowns and fourth in yards per carry.
Allegany’s Cayden Bratton, Fort Hill’s Tavin Willis and Petersburg’s Peyton Day were the first-team running backs. All three are seniors, and Bratton and Willis were unanimous picks.
Bratton had 206 carries for 1,148 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. Willis made 101 totes for 1,030 yards (10.2 ypc) and 17 scores. Day rushed for 1,381 yards and 23 touchdowns on 161 totes (8.6 ypc).
Bratton was fourth in the area in yards on the ground, and Willis was fifth in rushing yards and fourth in rushing TDs. Bratton is continuing his football career at Frostburg State, and Willis has several Division I offers but is undecided.
Day was the area’s leading rusher and was second in rushing scores, and he added 337 receiving yards and seven TDs through the air to finish with 1,718 yards of total offense and 30 total scores.
The only player to enter the end zone more times in 2022 was East Hardy quarterback Mason Miller, who tallied an area-high 32 rushing touchdowns. Miller was the second-team quarterback. Miller is committed to Shepherd for football.
Two more seniors hailing from Allegany County were unanimous first-team picks at all-purpose back.
Fort Hill’s Mikey Allen tallied 1,751 all-purpose yards. He had 87 carries for 945 yards and 13 touchdowns, 14 catches for 240 yards and three scores, 483 return yards and one TD and four interceptions or 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Allen, the area’s Offensive Player of the Year, is signed to play Division I football at Southern Utah.
Mountain Ridge’s Jaden Lee racked up 1,445 yards of all-purpose, rushing the ball 133 times for 829 yards and 12 touchdowns and catching it 36 times for 607 yards and eight TDs. Lee was second in the area in receiving yards and tied for an area-high in touchdown receptions.
A pair of seniors from West Virginia were the first-team receiver picks: Frankfort’s John Anderson III and East Hardy’s Ashton Haslacker.
Anderson was a do-it-all weapon for Kevin Whiteman’s Falcons, making 21 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns to go along with his 49 carries for 447 yards and six TDs.
Haslacker led the area in receiving as Miller’s top target in the Cougars’ Air Raid offense. The 6-foot-1 senior tallied 781 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 34 grabs.
Mountain Ridge’s Will Patterson, who landed on the second team at receiver, equaled Haslacker and Lee for the most touchdown grabs locally.
Keyser junior Braydon Keller — one of just two non-seniors on the first team offense — was a unanimous selection at tight end. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound target led all tight ends with 10 receptions for 247 yards and four scores. Keller is committed to Glenville State.
Five senior’s made up the All-Area first team at offensive line.
A pair of Mountain Ridge Miners in Peyton Miller (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) and Eric Fadley (6-1, 240) appeared on the squad to go along with Keyser’s Gabe Ryan (6-3, 250), Allegany’s Alex Kennell (6-1, 245) and Northern’s Connor Lawson (6-0, 250).
Miller, who shared the 2022 Lineman of the Year award, is signed to play Division I football at the University of Massachusetts, and Ryan is playing at Frostburg State next year.
Allegany kicker Blake Powell rounds out the first-team offense. Powell, a junior, led the area in field goals made (nine) and long (45 yards). He made 31 of 33 extra points to finish with 58 points, just behind Fort Hill’s Quinn Cohen (65), who made the second team, for the most among area kickers.
Powell also kicked a pair of game-winners against Hollidaysburg and Keyser.
Mountain Ridge led the first-team offense with four players selected to the squad, followed by Allegany with three and Fort Hill and Keyser with two apiece.
Defense
The first-team defensive line is arguably the strongest of all the defensive position groups, sporting the Defensive Player of the Year and a co-Lineman of the Year.
Fort Hill junior Carter Hess (6-2, 293) won the area’s top defensive award from the interior defensive line, racking up an area-best 152 tackles (62 solo), 22 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a touchdown. He was a unanimous selection on the first-team defense.
Frankfort senior Chase Snyder (6-2, 205) shared the top lineman award with Miller after topping the area with 10 sacks, adding 73 tackles (51 solo), 21 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
Joining that disruptive duo on the first team defensive line is a trio of seniors from Allegany County.
Fort Hill’s Landen Keech (5-11, 165) was third in the area with 123 tackles (40 solo) to go along with 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and four fumble recoveries.
Mountain Ridge’s Jaden Rosales (6-1, 260) tallied 63 stops, 21 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, tow forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.
Allegany’s Brendan Hogamier (6-1, 205) rounds out the unit with 73 tackles (19 solo), three tackles for loss, one sacks, three forced fumbles and a rumble recovery.
The first-team linebacker group was comprised entirely of standouts from the Western Maryland Athletic Conference.
Fort Hill junior Bryson Metz (6-1, 190) was a unanimous selection after finishing second in the area with 145 tackles (52 solo), adding 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and two touchdowns.
Mountain Ridge’s leading tackler, senior Hunter Clise (5-9, 195), made the first team after accumulating 120 tackles — good for fourth in the area — 12.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups.
Fort Hill senior Shane Welsh (6-0, 190) slotted onto the team after his 111-tackle (36 solo) season, the sixth-most in the region, to go with his six tackles for loss, .5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks.
Northern senior Ethan Sebold (6-0, 200) rounded out the linebacker unit with a strong final campaign in Accident that saw him tally 83 tackles (41 solo), four tackles for loss, one interception and one pass breakup.
The first-team secondary was paced by Frankfort senior Luke Robinette, who is making his third straight appearance on the top team.
The Falcons’ safety was tied for the second-most interceptions in the area with four, adding 78 tackles (54 solo) and an area-best six pass breakups.
Only Fort Hill senior Tony Palmisano intercepted more passes in 2022, as the Sentinels’ ballhawk notched five picks in addition to his 47 tackles (12 solo), one fumble recovery, one tackle for loss and two touchdowns to land on the first team.
Allegany junior Dae Dae Smith rounded out the first-team defensive backs. He racked up 78 tackles (26 solo) to equal Robinette for the most among players in the secondary, adding one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Sebold also made the first team as the punter after leading the area in punt yards (1,292) and average (43.1). By appearing on the second team offense as a running back, Sebold was the only player this year to make All-Area in all three phases.
Fort Hill placed five players on the first-team defense to top all schools, and Mountain Ridge, Allegany, Frankfort and Northern landed two players each.
Second Team Offense
The second-team offense was led at quarterback by Miller. Fort Hill senior Tanner Wertz, Frankfort junior Tyrique Powell and Sebold were the running backs.
The all-purpose backs were Northern junior Kyle Broadwater and Moorefield junior Adam Landes.
The wide receiver group was made up of Patterson, Petersburg sophomore Trace Rohrbaugh and Hampshire junior Zander Robinson. Frankfort junior Cam Layton was the second-team tight end.
Up front, Hogamier, Hess, Snyder, Clise and Fort Hill junior Brayden Sines were the second-team linemen. Cohen was the second-team kicker.
Defense
The second-team defensive linemen were Kennell, Ryan, Northern senior Kellen Hinebaugh, Mountain Ridge senior Jacob Tinsley and Fort Hill sophomore Chevy Perkins.
Allegany sophomore Jackson Resh, Frankfort senior Parker VanMeter, Keyser senior Anthony Mele and Allegany junior Brett Patterson were the second-team linebackers.
Allen, Willis and Mountain Ridge senior Carson Bradley made the second team at defensive back, and Pua’auli was the punter.
Honorable Mention Offense
Quarterback: Luke Robinette (Frankfort), Bumby Van Meter (Petersburg). Running back: Isaiah Fields (Allegany), Tristen Root (Keyser), Parker VanMeter (Frankfort), Gavin Warnick (Southern). All-purpose back: Brennan Brinker (Hampshire), Brent LeMary (Southern), Jack Stanislawczyk (Keyser). Wide receiver: Landon McAlpine (Mountain Ridge), Jacob Salonish (Allegany). Tight end: Bryson Metz (Fort Hill). Offensive line: Lucas Bahrenberg (Allegany), Cameron Bean (Fort Hill), Christian Beeman (Mountain Ridge), Ryan Bolyard (Northern), Grant Hicks (Hampshire), Andrew Highland (Allegany), Matthew Jackson (Frankfort), Cooper Lindeman (Mountain Ridge), Dayton Llewellyn (Mountain Ridge), Brody See (Moorefield), Nathan Sions (Hampshire), Blake Turner (Petersburg), Logan Vanmeter (Fort Hill). Kicker: Rhett Sensabaugh (Frankfort), Wally Brands (Northern), Bryson Richardson (Hampshire).
Defense
Defensive line: Will Bannon (Mountain Ridge), Cam Layton (Frankfort), Connor Lawson (Northern), Landon McAlpine (Mountain Ridge), Peyton Miller (Mountain Ridge), Justin Parker (East Hardy), Nathan Sions (Hampshire). Linebacker: Cameron Ault (Petersburg), Jaden Lee (Mountain Ridge), Mason Miller (East Hardy), Steven Spencer (Fort Hill), Tanner Wertz (Fort Hill). Defensive back: John Anderson III (Frankfort), Cayden Bratton (Allegany), Vinny Greear (Hampshire), Adam Landes (Moorefield), Will Patterson (Mountain Ridge), Uma Pua’auli (Mountain Ridge), Jacob Salonish (Allegany). Punter: Quinn Cohen (Fort Hill), Brennan Brinker (Hampshire).
