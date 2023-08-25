CUMBERLAND — Two-time defending Class 1A state champion Fort Hill was the unanimous preseason No. 1 team in the area poll by a panel of local sportswriters.
Fort Hill, which finished 13-1, defeated Mountain Ridge (12-1), 16-14, in the title game in Annapolis on a last-second field goal by Quinn Cohen for its ninth state crown.
After garnering its first unbeaten regular season in school history, Mountain Ridge checked in at No. 2 with 21 points. Allegany (7-4), which returns much of its production and has 17 seniors on the squad, is third with 18 points.
Frankfort, fresh off an 11-2 season that ended with a home Class AA state semifinal game, is fourth with 14 points, and its county rival Keyser, a 5-5 team last year, is fifth with six points.
No other area schools received a vote for the poll.
The preseason football Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.