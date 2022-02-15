CUMBERLAND — Kayijah George and Carly Bennett combined for 31 points, and Fort Hill jumped on Southern in the third quarter to win 51-30 on Monday night.
The Rams made it a game in the first half, pulling to within 24-18 at the intermission behind seven points from Carly Wilt — who finished with a team-high 12 points.
George took over in the ensuing period with a pair of 3s and another bucket for eight points, Bennett added four and Alayzia Trimble buried a 3-pointer of her own as Fort Hill outscored Southern, 15-6, to lead 39-24 entering the fourth.
The Sentinels hit two more 3s — one each by George and Bennett — in the decider, and Fort Hill upped its record to 11-6 overall and 5-1 in the WestMAC. Southern fell to 4-13 and 2-4 in the conference.
George finished with a team-high 17 points, and Bennett scored 14 and dished out four assists. Karli O’Neal tallied seven points and five assists, Trimble finished with five points and a game-high 15 rebounds, and Brooklyne Noel scored four points with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
In addition to Wilt’s tally, Maggie Nickel garnered seven points for Southern, Miranda Martin and Maddie Artice ended with four, and Kelcie Dixon chipped in three.
In junior varsity action, Fort Hill won 35-24. Nevaeh Bunbasi scored 13 and Talia Young added 10 for the Sentinels. Daisy Shuttleworth garnered 10 for the Rams.
Fort Hill hosted St. Maria Goretti last night. The Sentinels are at Northern (7-11) tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Southern is at No. 4 Allegany (9-5) tonight at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Frankfort 41 Moorefield 18
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Halley Smith tallied a game-high 23 points, and No. 2 Frankfort’s defense stifled Moorefield in an easy win on Monday night.
Smith and the Falcons jumped out to a 12-4 lead after the first quarter. Smith scored six of them, and the senior point guard tallied all of Frankfort’s eight second-quarter points to lead the squad to a 20-6 edge at the break.
The Falcons outscored Moorefield, 21-12, in the second half, limiting the Yellow Jackets to just two fourth-quarter points to cruise to a win. Frankfort improved to 13-5 and Moorefield fell to 5-13.
Arin Lease finished with four points and five rebounds for Frankfort, Lynsey Zimmerman added four points, Emily Smith tallied three points and five steals, Madi Ruble scored three and Halley Smith garnered five rebounds and five steals.
Moorefield was paced by Kaeleigh Hunt with six points, and Sterling Kump and McKenna Crites tallied four each.
Moorefield was at No. 4 Allegany last night, and it hosts Tucker County tonight at 7:15 p.m. Frankfort is at No. 1 Keyser (14-5) tonight at 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Mtn. Ridge 57 Bishop Walsh 28
FROSTBURG — Abby Maddy and Sydney Snyder combined to score three more points than the fourth-ranked Mountain Ridge defense allowed against visiting Bishop Walsh Monday evening.
Maddy scored a game-high 17 points on six field goals and 5 of 6 free throws while Snyder hit for 14, with six field goals including one 3-pointer and making 1 of 2 foul shots.
Reghan Sivic added eight points and Caydence Pennington scored six.
Bishop Walsh only had three girls score led by Autumn Hoppert’s 14 points on six baskets and 2 of 4 free throws. Katie Kutcher had nine points off of four field goals including one 3-pointer and Bailee Greise scored five, hitting two field goals and making 1 of 3 foul shots.
Mountain Ridge led 13-6 after the first period and took control of the game with a 22-7 second period for a 35-13 lead at intermission. The Miners maintained the cushion with a 22-15 second half.
The Miners (10-6) have now won eight of nine and will host Spring Mills tonight at 7 p.m. Bishop Walsh visits Hancock tonight at 6 p.m.
Rockwood 57 Calvary 47
ROCKWOOD, Pa. — Calvary led entering the fourth, but Mollie Wheatly and Rockwood forced overtime and outlasted the Eagles on Monday night.
Wheatly scored a game-high 28, and Rockwood erased a two-point deficit entering the fourth to tie it up 45-all. Rockwood won the extra period 12-2. Calvary fell to 15-6.
“It was a great game and the girls played well the entire game,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said. “We needed a battle like that before we enter our playoffs next week. We just need to figure out how to close a game.
“We need one of them to take over and lead and not allow those games to slip away. But all in all, they got better as a team even in the loss.”
The opening quarter was a defensive battle, which the Eagles led 7-5 going to the second. They narrowly led 20-19 at intermission and 33-31 after three. After forcing OT, Wheatly hit 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch in ice the game.
Bethany Carrington recorded a double-double for Calvary with 23 points and 15 rebounds with five assists. Izzy Kendall tallied 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, Emmy Wilson tallied eight points, 12 boards and seven dimes, Sadie Strawderman scored four points with seven rebounds, and Sydney Weeks added two points.
Calvary is at Grace Academy tomorrow night at 5:30 p.m.
