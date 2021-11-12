CUMBERLAND, Md. — After a resounding Homecoming victory over Allegany and a first-round bye, Fort Hill returns to the gridiron Friday as the Sentinels play host to Northern in the Class 1A West co-region final.
The Sentinels (8-0), ranked No. 1 in the region and top seed overall in Class 1A, received a bye in the opening round after Clear Spring opted out of the playoffs.
Northern (5-5) is No. 4 in 1A West — tied for 14th in the class — and coming off a 45-9 thumping of No. 5 Smithsburg last week. The victory was the second home playoff victory in school history for the Huskies, whose first playoff home win came in 1992, an 8-7 win over Smithsburg.
“It was big coming off three losses, then getting back on track against Southern then picking up our second win in school history at home in the playoffs,” said Northern head coach Phil Carr. “I think the biggest thing was getting healthy. I think that was a big boost mentally and emotionally. The injuries started in the Keyser game. We ended that game down a player, then after that it was an injury here and an injury there.
“When you’re dressing 16, 17 guys every week that play a ton both ways, it can be tough. We have nine or 10 of those guys that play both sides of the ball. It’s tough to get through a season healthy. You hope you do, but you’re realistic about it.”
Tonight marks the second time this season the Sentinels and Huskies will square off, with Fort Hill collecting a 17-7 win in Week 1. Outside of the 35-33 win at Hollidaysburg with numerous starters on both sides of the ball being out due to COVID quarantine, it was the closest anyone has come to taking down the Sentinels thus far.
“I wish we were 100% healthy like we were in Week 1, but we do have all 11 guys in that played that game,” said Carr. “We felt good about what we did down there early in the year. They’re a much better team now, but we like to think we’re also a better team than we were at the start of the year. We both kind of hurt ourselves down there in that game early in the season. But we found our way. We were trying to find our place and after three or four games, I think we found that mesh. This game will tell us how far we’ve come. I know they’re a much better team now watching them on film, but I hope we are too.”
Blake White leads the Fort Hill rushing attack out of the fullback spot with 93 carries for 848 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Sentinels enter this evening’s contest on a 21-game home playoff win streak — their last home playoff loss came in 2012 against Brunswick, 46-42.
Leading the Huskies’ offense is Jamison Warnick, who had 18 carries for 117 yards, including their lone score on a one-yard run in the third quarter in the season opener.
“We’ve got to stay as aggressive as we can on offense,” said Carr. “We’re going to have to be as physical as we can possibly be and eliminate those big plays. For the most part, we did that down there. We made Fort Hill drive the football and they made some mistakes. If you make a team go eight, 10, 12 plays on a drive, there’s a chance for anything, a holding penalty, a false start, something to put you behind the sticks. We know we pretty much have to play a perfect football game. We’ve preached all week that we have to play pretty much a perfect game, and that’s what we’ll try to do.”
Fort Hill leads the all-time series with Northern, 6-0, including a 3-0 mark in the playoffs after meetings in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
“They’re undefeated for a reason,” Carr added. “They’re No. 1 in the state. They’ve had to deal with a lot of adversity. It’s really unfortunate that they’ve had to do that, but that sometimes makes you a stronger and better team. You get that cohesiveness. But we’re looking forward to the challenge. We don’t back down from anybody and that isn’t going to change tomorrow.”
