CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill couldn’t have asked for a better start to its Class 1A West Region I championship game at Allegany on Thursday.
The Sentinels and their 1-2-2 zone pitched a shutout in the first quarter, and 11 opening-half points from Carly Bennett pushed Fort Hill’s lead to 20-4. The Campers made a second-half run, getting as close as four with 3:50 left, but that’s as close as they’d climb.
Paced by Bennett’s 16 points, Fort Hill defeated Allegany, 45-33, atop Haystack Mountain to advance to the state quarterfinals. It’s the Sentinels’ first regional crown since 2012.
“I think Allegany brought an excellent game tonight,” Sentinels head coach Sarah Bennett said. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy. Definitely proud of the way we played against them. We played really good team ball.
“To beat a team three times in one season, especially a city rival, I knew it was going to be really hard. Allegany is a young team, and they’re definitely one to watch in the future.”
The two squads just played last week, as Fort Hill (16-6) had to overcome a halftime deficit to get past Allegany (14-7), 52-45, on Feb. 23. The win not only secured a season sweep over their city rival, it also clinched both WestMAC and City titles for the Sentinels.
Yet, the game took place after the cutoff to be counted for the playoffs, so Fort Hill had to go on the road to claim a region crown. In Game 3, Fort Hill was the squad that got out on the front foot.
The Sentinels’ defense shut down the inside, and Allegany struggled to get openings near the basket — Fort Hill led 6-0 after one period. The Campers’ first basket didn’t come until Shylah Taylor finished a tough and-one through traffic, though she missed the free throw, at the 6:38 mark of the second quarter.
“I really think having no one at our games all year, and then walking out there in that big crowd really threw us off,” Campers head coach Jim O’Neal said. “Thankfully, our defense was really good or we could’ve been down a bunch.”
“We worked really hard on our defense again yesterday at practice,” coach Bennett said. “They were able to shift the zone a couple of times. I still see a couple of weaknesses. But we just told them, if you play lights out, just keep on playing super hard, it’ll all pay off in the end.”
Carly Bennett went on a personal 8-0 run in the second quarter to guide Fort Hill to a 16-2 edge, and the Sentinels led 20-6 at intermission.
Bennett also banked in a much-needed triple in the third quarter after the Avery Miller-led Campers clawed within 22-14 at the 5:45 mark thanks to an 8-2 start to the second half.
“She definitely pulled through, but her teammates pulled the zone so it made a lot of openings for her,” coach Bennett said of her daughter. “She was ready from the beginning tonight.”
Though the odds were stacked against them, the Campers never gave up. Miller exploded for 11 points in the third period after only tallying two during the opening half.
“We told them, ‘We’re in the game. If we can cut the lead down to five or six by the fourth quarter we’d take our best shot,’” coach O’Neal said of his halftime message. “We had it there multiple times, we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Miller finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Shylah Taylor tallied a double-double with 10 points and 13 boards. Faith Stevenson dished out five assists.
Trailing 34-22 early in the fourth after a big three by Olivia Looker, who scored seven second-half points off the bench, Allegany tallied the next eight points. The run, capped by jumpers by Taylor and Miller, miraculously saw the Campers’ deficit dwindle to just 34-30 with 3:50 left.
Allegany called a timeout during the middle of the run, and coach Bennett took the opportunity to rally the troops.
“We need to get out there and play some basketball,” coach Bennett said was her message up by six with 4:20 left. “We’re a little more tired than we should’ve been, and I reminded them again, ‘Do we want to come out of here the losers?’”
Fort Hill clearly didn’t, and it countered with an 8-0 burst of its own to lead 42-30 in the final minute. Karli O’Neal and Kayijah George combined to shoot 8 for 10 from the line in the decider to secure the win.
George finished with eight points, four rebounds and three steals, O’Neal tallied seven points, six boards and three assists, Brooklyne Noel scored four points, and Alayzia Trimble ended with three points and six boards.
Other than Miller and Taylor, Liliana Zembower was the only other Camper to score, chipping in four points.
Allegany ends the season 14-7. Its eight-game winning streak, which included wins over Frankfort and Keyser — who are both bound for the West Virginia state tournament next week — was the highlight.
For a team that began the year playing zone at Southern because coach O’Neal said the Campers weren’t good enough to play man-to-man, to becoming the defensive stalwarts they finished as, their growth was palpable.
“It was a great season,” O’Neal said. “It was a heck of a run. Enjoyed every minute of it. Our three seniors, Jordan (Chaney), Rachel (Bush) and Faith, I told them after the game, we owe them the world. They were the glue that held us together. On the court, off the court.”
Fort Hill advances to the state quarterfinals. The Sentinels await the results of a coin flip that will decide whether they play Havre de Grace at home or on the road Saturday.
“We’re just going to go in and do our best,” coach Bennett said. “Whatever happens on Saturday is just an added plus.”
