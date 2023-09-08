CUMBERLAND — In front of a packed and raucous crowd inside the Allegany High gymnasium, Fort Hill won a highly competitive match 3-2 over Allegany.
"My girls came out and they didn't give up." Fort Hill head coach Jordan Fradiska said. "There were two games that we were up and we let them come back. There's other games the girls know they let them come back again. I'm proud of my girls."
The Sentinels (1-1) lost the first set 25-23. Fort Hill won the next two 25-19 and 25-22 before the Campers (0-1) rallied to win the fourth set 25-22.
In the final set, Fort Hill held off a late rally from Allegany to win 15-10.
"We made some mistakes, we made a lot of mistakes," Allegany head coach Cassie Murray said. "When you play good teams, you can't make errors. You have to keep the ball in play. We missed way too many serves and we just let them get up. We dug holes and spent forever trying to get out of them."
Both student sections were packed and loud from the start. They were engaged and energetic during the preceding junior varsity game and didn't slow down once the varsity game began.
"I can't tell you the last time I remember our crowd this big for a regular season volleyball game," Murray said. "I think it had a little impact because you can't hear. It's something the girls aren't used to, but they better get used to it."
All five sets were very competitive with both teams rallying from big deficits. The first set featured eight ties and four lead changes.
The Sentinels led for most of the set, but the Campers continuously kept it within two points.
"They just relaxed," Murray said. "This is our first match of the year. It was new to them and unfortunately they were still a little anxious. When they relax in the game, they start playing better. They start having fun, start getting balls over the net."
Fort Hill's biggest lead of the set was three points at 20-17. Allegany rallied late on a 6-3 run to tie it at 23.
Back-to-back errors from the Sentinels gave the Campers the win in the opening set. It was their first lead since it was 3-2.
"They're headstrong and stubborn," Murray said. "Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad. They're not gonna quit. No matter what happens the rest of the season, you'll never see them quit a game."
While the second set was still competitive, Fort Hill built a more comfortable lead. There were three ties and two lead changes early in the set.
The Sentinels trailed 2-0 early but quickly retook the lead at 5-4. Fort Hill held the lead the rest of the way, but Allegany continued to keep it within three points.
Tied at 15 midway through, the Sentinels ended the set on a 10-4 run. Jozie Breitfeller led Fort Hill with three kills.
"This group of girls are relentless," Fradiska said. "They gave up a big lead and they stayed together. They fought as a team. I had a couple girls come off the bench and really step up for us."
Six of the points came off Camper' errors which was a common theme for Allegany, who committed 57 in the game including 17 service errors.
"They were making mistakes and decision making and hitting balls that weren't set on the net," Murray said. "It comes with game play, being in the atmosphere of fans."
Allegany committed four straight errors late in the second set that allowed Fort Hill to pull away and tie the match at 1-1.
While the Campers struggled with mistakes, they also showed a lot of fight.
Allegany trailed the entire third set and was down 19-9 midway through. Talia Young led the Sentinels with two kills and a block during the run.
The Campers went on a 10-5 run and trailed 24-19.
"I've coached teams before that would crumble under pressure like that," Murray said. "They didn't, they fought back. I'll take it."
An error and two Allegany kills by Maddie Baker and McKenzie Monahan cut it to 24-22, but another Camper error clinched the set for Fort Hill.
The fourth set was one of the most competitive with eight ties and four lead changes.
Down 6-1 early, the Sentinels went on a 7-2 run to take an 8-7 lead. Once again, the Campers trailed but kept it within three points.
Allegany tied it late at 22, and a kill from Baker and a block by Emma Beckman gave the Campers the lead facing set point.
A Fort Hill error clinched the comeback win for Allegany to force a fifth set.
Fort Hill once again led for most of the decider. The Sentinels led by as much as eight at 12-4 after four Camper errors.
Once again, Allegany rallied. Two kills from Erynn Swick and two blocks from Ada McFarland made it 14-10 with match point approaching.
Kamryn Rice set up Breitfeller for the kill to seal it for Fort Hill.
"My girls showed resiliency," Fradiska said. "We played well, we hung together as a team. I had some key players off the bench really step up."
MaeLeigh Plummer led Fort Hill with 16 kills and four blocks.
Bretifeller and Rice each had double-doubles. Breitfeller added 21 digs, 13 kills and four aces. Kamryn Rice had 20 assists and 14 digs.
Talia Young added 12 kills.
"Talia played huge at the net," Fradiska said. "MaeLeigh was a big time factor as always."
For the Campers, Kinsey Hostetler recorded a double-double with 25 digs and 10 points with an assist.
Madeline Bonnet also had a double-double with 13 digs, 12 points and an ace.
McFarland had 13 kills with four points, four blocks, two digs and an ace. Ava Strother added 15 assists with four points, two digs and a kill.
"They played smart and we're gonna continue to build off that," Murray said.
In the junior varsity game, Allegany won 2-0 with scores of 25-13 and 25-14.
Hailee Isom scored 11 points with eight assists, five digs, four aces and two kills for the Campers.
Leilani Morfret added five kills, four points, three digs and an ace. Chloe Deblock added five aces, four kills, three points, two digs and an assist.
For Fort Hill, Addison Franz had seven assists and Corrine Spriggs three kills.
Both teams play on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Allegany hosts Frankfort while Fort Hill heads to Cresaptown to face Calvary Christian.
Calvary is on a 50-game unbeaten streak dating back nearly two years.
"I just told my girls that's a huge win," Fradiska said. "I think that's the first time our seniors beat Allegany. It was definitely a big win for us."
